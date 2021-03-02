UN Report: Parents block sexual freedom for kids

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

March 2, 2021 (C-Fam) — A new UN report on children and privacy might shock parents if they ever knew about it. Produced by a “special rapporteur” and published by the UN Human Rights Council, the report probes the far-frontiers of sex.

The report asserts that “sexual expression” is part of the “interwoven fabric of children’s privacy.” The report defines children as anyone under the age of 18. Presumably, this includes children in swaddling clothes.

The report asserts that “adolescents need to be able to make decisions regarding their well-being and bodies, and to safely and privately explore their sexuality as they mature, whether offline or online.” However, the report explains, bodily integrity and autonomy rights are infringed by “governments, commercial entities, health-care providers and other professionals, parents, and peers.” How are bodily integrity and autonomy rights infringed? Denial of abortion. Requiring parental permission for abortion and contraception. Therapy for unwanted sexual attractions. And slut-shaming.

The report insists that children have diverse gender identities, sexual orientations, and expression. A recent poll out from the Gallup polling organization shows that more children do believe these things. The numbers for “trans” and “bi” have increased substantially in recent years. Advocates say this is the result of increasing societal acceptance. Critics will say it is because of LGBT propaganda in the media and schools. It could be possible that children are announcing these changes under peer pressure and being au courant.

The report charges that children with these conditions are subjected to a long list of negative consequences, everything from violence and discrimination to denial of medical treatment and lack of legal recognition.

The report is part of a more extensive UN program on “Artificial Intelligence and Children’s Rights.” UNICEF has issued a lengthy report on the topic. It speaks to the power of massive coordination for messaging and programs possessed by UN agencies and other actors. One of the human rights regime’s strengths is that it is universal and applies to all. Many years ago, however, the UN began ghettoizing human rights. Rather than universal human rights, the UN has pushed for rights that are not universal since they apply uniquely to women, homosexuals, and children.

One of the most universally accepted UN treaties is the Convention on the Rights of the Child. It has been acceded to by almost all the world’s governments, except for the United States. While President Bill Clinton signed it in 1995, it has never been voted on by the full U.S. Senate. This is because acceding to treaties requires 2/3 of the Senate voting in favor, and the Democrats have never been able to muster that much support. Conservatives view the children’s rights convention as too radical in that it alleges children are rights bearers entirely separate from their parents. Moreover, it calls for children to receive information of any kind from any source.

The latest report issued by the Human Rights Council takes children’s rights even further. The challenge for parents worldwide is they will never know about this document, neither will they understand its impact on their national governments, which can be considerable. Lawyers and judges, however, use such reports to impose new ideas on national governments and even school systems.

Published with permission from C-Fam.