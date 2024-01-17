UN secretary-general calls for ‘global governance’ in ‘new multipolar order’ at 2024 Davos summit

Antonio Guterres expressed confidence in building a new world order with 'new opportunities for leadership.'

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — The Secretary-General of the United Nations (U.N.) called for “global governance” in “a new multipolar global order” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting.

BREAKING – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for “global governance” in “a new multipolar global order” “I am confident we can build a new multipolar global order” He called for “multilateralism” that requires “effective mechanisms of global governance”#WEF24 pic.twitter.com/rjmWxhYrop — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 17, 2024

During his special address, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is “confident we can build a new multipolar global order with new opportunities for leadership and with balance and justice in its national relations.”

“But multipolarity creates complexity,” he continued. “Left to itself, it could deepen frontlines between north and south, east and west, developed and developing economies, within the G20 and between the G20 and everyone else.”

“And the only way to manage this complexity and avoid a slide into chaos is through a reformed, inclusive networked multilateralism.”

“This requires strong multilateral institutions and frameworks and effective mechanisms of global governance.”

“Without them, further fragmentation is inevitable, and the consequences are clear” Guterres stated.

“We see an epidemic of impunity around the world. We see some countries doing whatever it takes to further their own interests at all costs, from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Sudan and, more recently, Gaza.”

Guterres lamented that “parties to the conflict are ignoring international law, trampling on the Geneva Conventions, and even violating the United Nations Charter.”

Addressing the role of governments and private companies in the regulation of Artificial Intelligence, he called for a “governance model that is networked and adaptive” where the U.N. “plays a central, convening role.”

“The private sector is in the lead on AI expertise and resources, and you need the private sector’s full engagement in our multi-stakeholder effort to develop a governance model that is networked and adaptive,” he said.

“I believe the U.N. should play a central, convening role. The advisory board I created on Artificial Intelligence has already made preliminary recommendations on AI governance that adapt the benefits of this incredible new technology while mitigating its risks.”

