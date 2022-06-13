UN warns billions could face ‘devastating impact’ of food shortages in 2023

NEW YORK CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The United Nations Secretary-General warned recently that billions could face food shortages due to fertilizer scarcity and high energy prices, as well as trade issues caused by the conflict in Ukraine.
“Food prices are at near-record highs. Fertilizer prices have more than doubled, sounding an alarm everywhere,” Secretary-General António Guterres told the Global Crisis Response Group on June 8. “Without fertilizers, shortages will spread from corn and wheat to all staple crops, including rice, with a devastating impact on billions of people in Asia and South America, too.”
“This year’s food crisis is about lack of access. Next year’s could be about lack of food,” he warned.
“Record‑high energy prices are also triggering blackouts and fuel shortages in all parts of the world, especially in Africa,” he said. “And the financial squeeze continues on many developing countries — on top of the risk of debt default and economic collapse because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inequality of the recovery, and the climate crisis. Worldwide, 3 out of 5 workers are earning less than before the pandemic.”
Guterres said the UN have tried to get Ukrainian and Russian food and fertilizers exported out of the countries.
The high price of oil and gas, partially brought about by President Joe Biden’s “war against American energy” as described by his critics, has also contributed to a fertilizer shortage, since natural gas is used to produce some types of fertilizer.
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
Tell the Secretary of Defense that time-tested values matter, and the LGBT ideology should not be promoted.
Writing for oil and gas news publication shaledirectories.com, market researcher Tom Shepstone analyzed the situation.
“Yes, natural gas is what it takes to make fertilizer, and natural gas prices are through the roof due to the attack on exploration and development by the hologram that is Joe Biden, the real version likely being in cold storage in the basement from which he supposedly ran his campaign,” Shepstone wrote. “The Biden wizards have been busily thwarting natural gas production however and wherever they can so as to allow green eggs and scam … appear as a better deal to those ignorant enough to believe the false hype. They have sold out. The result is a fertilizer crisis of supply and price.”
Now warning about food issues, UN chief Guterres has expressed a desire for countries to embrace the anti-oil and gas agenda supported by President Biden.
“If we don’t change course, we may be headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of more than 3.0 degrees this century,” Guterres stated in 2020, calling for further reductions in CO2. He demanded that “all leaders worldwide…declare a state of climate emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached.”
CO2 reductions would necessarily included higher energy prices, as reliable fuel sources like oil and coal are reduced, if not ultimately eliminated.