UN warns Gaza facing ‘worst humanitarian situation’ yet as Israel blocks all aid

Over 50 days into Israel’s total aid blockade, UN officials say famine is ‘likely rapidly unfolding’ as Gaza is suffering ‘deliberate and manmade’ hunger.

(Antiwar.com) — The U.N.’s humanitarian office, OCHA, warned on Tuesday that Gaza is facing its worst humanitarian situation yet, as a total Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid and all other goods has been imposed for more than 50 days.

“Right now is probably the worst humanitarian situation we have seen throughout the war in Gaza,” Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for OCHA, said at a press briefing in Geneva, according to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

Also on Tuesday, the U.N.’s Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, said Gaza had become a “land of desperation” and warned of spreading hunger.

“Hunger is spreading & deepening, deliberate & manmade,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X. “Two million people: a majority of women & children are undergoing collective punishment.”

Lazzarini said that aid trucks, including 3,000 from UNRWA, are ready to enter Gaza but are being blocked by Israel. “The siege must be lifted, supplies must flow in, the hostages must be released, the ceasefire must resume,” he said.

The U.S. has strongly backed Israel’s collective punishment of the civilian population of Gaza. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee released a video statement on Monday in response to calls for him to pressure Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and blamed Hamas for the Israeli blockade.

Last week, 12 major aid organizations issued a statement that said the “people of Gaza – particularly women and children – are paying the price” and that “famine is not just a risk, but likely rapidly unfolding in almost all parts of Gaza.”

Reprinted with permission from Antiwar.com.

