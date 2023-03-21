UN women’s conference fails to win assent to pro-LGBT sex ed proposals in annual agreement

'Just the fact of keeping out CSE is hugely important because it prevents any normative endorsement from UN member states.'

(LifeSiteNews) —The United Nations (UN) Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) has failed to include explicit endorsements for “comprehensive sexuality education” (CSE) in its annual agreement but maintained vague language in support for abortion and the LGBT agenda.

The sixty-seventh session of the gender equality conference, referred to as CSW67, took place between March 6 and 17 and focused on the “discrimination, abuse, and misogyny women face in the virtual world.”

A summary from the UN states that “the aim was to advance progress towards levelling the digital playing field” as well as “address persistent issues that affect women and girls, including limited access to technology, disproportionate online violence, and underrepresentation and gender bias in tech industries.”

However, the progressive commission also took the past two weeks as an opportunity to push provisions for the LGBT agenda into official agreements. Ultimately, the commission failed to include radical sex education provisions in its conclusions.

“Just the fact of keeping out CSE is hugely important because it prevents any normative endorsement from UN member states,” Stefano Gennarini, vice president for legal studies at the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam), told LifeSiteNews via email.

“An endorsement in a UN resolution would give CSE more political legitimacy and give it more momentum in programs from international agencies around the world. This [agreement] means that any programming international agencies carry out on CSE has no political legitimacy.”

Although the exclusion of CSE is a victory for pro-life nations and citizens, Gennarini points out that the finalized agreement still includes “controversial terms” which indicate unofficial support of abortion and the LGBT agenda.

“The document includes several references to ‘multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination,’ a term coined by the Obama administration and other Western aid agencies to streamline the entire woke homosexual/trans agenda in UN programming,” Gennarini explained.

“While the term is problematic at a programmatic level, because of how international aid agencies (chief of all USAID) define [and] implement it, at a normative level it is vague and ambiguous enough that traditional countries are content with making reservations about the use of the term.”

Gennarini added that the 2023 agreement includes the phrases “sexual and reproductive health” and “reproductive rights.”

“Both terms are used by UN bodies, donor agencies and abortion activists as including abortion rights, as well as the entire woke homosexual/trans agenda. However, at a normative level UN agreements, both binding and not, include caveats that exclude such a right.”

According to a March 15 release, several representatives brought up concerns during the conference that gender confused individuals were underrepresented and pushed for more inclusive opportunities for these people. Notably, a spokesperson for the Western Hemisphere Region of Planned Parenthood argued that “Member States should guarantee the fulfilment of sexual and reproductive health [sic] and rights for all women, adolescents and girls, as well as gender-diverse people, including their right to bodily autonomy and integrity.”

The press release continues: “Internet access must be acknowledged as a human right, she said, calling for measures to facilitate and encourage the use of technology and social media platforms for the delivery of comprehensive sexuality education. Groups of historically marginalized women, girls, and gender diverse people must benefit from those innovative content delivery methods, she added, detailing other recommendations.”

“Comprehensive sexuality education is the moniker Western countries use for programs that promote sexual autonomy for children and to undermine parental authority,” C-Fam stated in a March 18 article. “Western countries desperately want the United Nations to endorse this specific kind of education to eventually enshrine homosexual trans issues as human rights but UN member states have rejected this terminology for more than a decade.”

In the past, the international organization has pushed radical sex education, including the promotion of homosexual relationships, transgender ideology, and abortion. In 2018, the UN published sex education guidelines which encouraged the teaching of gender ideology, explicit sexual practices, and explanations on contraceptive use. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency doubled down on these guidelines, updating policies to ensure that children learning from home would still be exposed to radical and immoral ideologies.

Last year, the UN passed a “non-binding” resolution which declared abortion to be a “human right,” increasing promotion of the abortion agenda without adding the crime into law.

