Unborn baby smiles after hearing dad’s voice during ultrasound

During an ultrasound scan, a 32-week-old preborn baby girl can be seen smiling when she hears her dad talking to her.

(LifeSiteNews) — A viral video of an unborn baby reacting to her dad’s voice highlights the beauty and humanity of preborn children.

In a video uploaded by the New York Post, a 32-week-old preborn baby girl can be seen smiling when she hears her dad talking to her during an ultrasound scan at a hospital in Xanxere, Brazil.

Preborn babies, who are human persons from the moment of conception, can begin to hear sounds inside their mother’s body at around 18 weeks. By 27 to 29 weeks, babies can hear voices outside their mother’s body, such as her voice and the voices of those around her.

Indeed, if the father speaks to his baby in the womb, the baby can often recognize his voice when he or she is born. Research has shown that unborn babies can begin recognizing their father’s voice as early as 32 weeks.

“The baby is definitely listening if the family talks at home… and they will begin to identity them,” the doctor who did the ultrasound in Xanxere explained.

The video, uploaded on August 12, not only demonstrates the humanity of unborn children but also the joy that they bring to everyone around them, as the room is filled with laughter when the little girl smiles in the womb.

“Fearfully and wonderfully made,” one commented under the video.

“Whoever says that is not a human is not human themselves,” another wrote.

