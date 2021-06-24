‘Unfair’: NFL legend Brett Favre says male weightlifter shouldn’t compete in women’s Olympics

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

June 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Retired National Football League (NFL) Hall-of-Fame quarterback Brett Favre waded into the debate over biological males in women’s sports, calling it “unfair” for female athletes to have to compete and be compared with the performance of men claiming to be women.

"It's a man competing as a woman," Favre said on his podcast in response to the news that New Zealand weightlifter Gavin “Laurel” Hubbard will be the first “transgender” weightlifter to compete in the women’s super heavyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics next month. "That's unfair. It's not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that's fine. I got no problem with it. But you can't compete against — males cannot compete against females."

"If I was a true female — I can't believe I'm saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself," Favre lamented.

Hubbard, who stands over six feet tall and weighs 286 pounds, has been permitted to compete after testing found his testosterone levels below the threshold set by the International Olympic Committee for “transgender” athletes. Since “transitioning,” he has broken multiple records, including winning twice at the IWF World Weightlifting Championships this year, and setting four unofficial national weightlifting records for New Zealand in the 2017 Australian International in Melbourne.

Despite his and the LGBT lobby’s insistence that hormone testing suffices to ensure a level playing field, scientific research affirms that testosterone suppression does not eliminate all the physical advantages that come with male physiology.

In a paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men (do) not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below IOC guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy”; therefore, “the advantage to transwomen (biological men) afforded by the (International Olympic Committee) guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Favre, 51, played for several NFL teams for almost 20 years, primarily his 15-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers, during which he led the team to one Super Bowl victory and was named league’s Most Valuable Player three consecutive times. This is not the first time he has dissented from “woke” orthodoxy in professional sports. In April, Favre criticized the politicization of football and protests of the National Anthem led by Black Lives Matter.

“Something’s got to unite us. And the games or sport in the past has been some kind of unification,” he said at the time. “Now, it’s almost like a division. I can’t tell you how many people, including yourself, have said to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore. It’s not about the game anymore.’ I tend to agree.”

During his most recent podcast, Favre also argued that “trans” BMX rider Chelsea Wolfe, who has said he wants to win an Olympic medal "so I can burn a U.S. flag on the podium,” should not be allowed to participate: “To say that is such a slap in our country's face. I can't believe this person can be allowed to participate for our country."