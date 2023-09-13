Unhinged MSNBC commentator says Trump ‘must die in prison’ over January 6

Extremist left-wing commentator Dean Obeidallah said he’s ‘so passionate about, like with every fiber of my being,’ Trump being forced to spend the rest of his life in jail.

(LifeSiteNews) — A leftist commentator wants to see former President Donald Trump die in prison for allegedly attempting a “coup.”

Though the former president told people to peacefully protest in support of election integrity on January 6, 2021, Dean Obeidallah thinks Trump is guilty of a coup and needs to die in prison to send a message.

“I think Donald Trump must die in prison because I don’t care if he was 45 years old,” Obeidallah said on his SiriusXM show Friday. “You should get life in prison if you attempt a coup, and there should be no chance of parole. I don’t care who it is.”

He reiterated comments he had previously made. Obeidallah made the comment in context of a question from Mediaite reporter Tommy Christopher who criticized Republicans for suggesting that Joe Biden could die in office due to his old age.

“That’s why I think Donald Trump or anyone else who commits a coup, must die in jail, because either we’re going to protect the democratic republic, or we’re going to allow people, in this case, Trump, to chip away at our democracy and chip away at what we believe in these institutions,” he said on his show. “That’s why I’m so passionate about, like with every fiber of my being, that Donald Trump has to live out his natural days, his last days of natural life, in a prison cell.”

Last month, the former president was booked in a Fulton County jail on 13 charges. It’s part of a handful of criminal trials he faces.

A Trump mugshot went viral as the former president used the occasion to return to X, formerly known as Twitter, and fundraise off the spectacle.

An Obama-appointed judge recently set a trial date of March 4 for a separate federal case involving Trump’s advocacy to win the 2020 election.

The trial date drew criticism from conservatives because it is the day before Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen primaries will be held. The day has the potential to help seal the nomination for Trump or one of his primary opponents.

Share











