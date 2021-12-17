(LifeSiteNews) – Author of ‘Finding Viganò,’ Robert Moynihan, sits down with LSN TV’s Jim Hale to discuss the latest efforts taking place to combat the Great Reset. Moynihan also shares his vision for the future of the fight and his next book on Archbishop Viganò, explaining that resistance to the ‘cage’ being constructed for mankind must be met with prayer and penance.
‘Unite the clans’: Viganò biographer says ‘evils’ of Great Reset must be met with penance, prayer
Author of 'Finding Viganò,' Robert Moynihan, hares his vision for the future of the fight.
