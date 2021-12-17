News

‘Unite the clans’: Viganò biographer says ‘evils’ of Great Reset must be met with penance, prayer

Author of 'Finding Viganò,' Robert Moynihan, hares his vision for the future of the fight.

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 

(LifeSiteNews) – Author of ‘Finding Viganò,’ Robert Moynihan, sits down with LSN TV’s Jim Hale to discuss the latest efforts taking place to combat the Great Reset. Moynihan also shares his vision for the future of the fight and his next book on Archbishop Viganò, explaining that resistance to the ‘cage’ being constructed for mankind must be met with prayer and penance.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.