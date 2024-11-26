United Airlines fires Catholic flight attendant who criticized LGBT ideology in private conversation

United Airlines fired 52-year-old Ruben Sanchez says he was fired after he had a private conversation with a colleague defending the Catholic Church's teachings on sexuality and the LGBT agenda.

(LifeSiteNews) — United Airlines has reportedly fired a Catholic flight attendant after he criticized the LGBT agenda in a private conversation with a colleague.

52-year-old Ruben Sanchez is attempting to raise money for a legal battle against United Airlines after he says the company dismissed him for affirming the Catholic Church’s infallible teaching on sexuality with a fellow worker, according to his Go-Fund-Me page.

“You know, as Catholics, we’re not really supposed to be observing Pride,” the now-former flight attendant said during a May 31 flight, according to an interview with the New York Post.

“The Church will never believe that men give birth, women have penises or that the Church should bless same-sex marriages because marriage is a sacrament, and it’s not meant for two men or two women or three people or whatever,” he continued.

Sanchez’s comments were made during a conversation with a fellow flight attendant during a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Cleveland. As the two flight attendants talked to keep themselves awake during the long flight, Sanchez and his colleague discussed LGBT “Pride Month,” which United Airlines would begin celebrating the next day.

However, the conversation was overheard by an unidentified person who complained to the airline via X. According to Sanchez, many of the claims were fabricated, including the charge that he “was expressing transphobic, homophobic, and racist ideas.”

As a result, United Airlines scrutinized Sanchez’ X account dating back to 2010. Sanchez revealed that his supervisor “took it upon himself to comb through and cherry-pick my off-duty posts, which were all subject to scrutiny according to him.”

Many of the posts which the airline considered problematic were memes which Sanchez had shared from other users.

“By looking at those, supervisor accused me of not having dignity, respect, professionalism, and responsibility on Twitter when I was off-duty (not in uniform and not using any company-issued device),” Sanchez argued.

“The tweets had nothing to do with my company, their customers, their employees, their vendors,” he continued. “There was no nexus, and there was no discrimination or harassment to any one individual employee that would cause harm or fear in the workplace.”

Sanchez pointed out that his 28-year record as a flight attendant is blameless, and he has “never been accused of treating any customer, employee, vendor, or complete stranger less than equitable and fair because of their race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, or other protected classes.”

“My views according to my faith, my political affiliation, and my service as a member of the United States military were not conducive to being an employee of United,” he declared.

Nevertheless, United Airlines dismissed Sanchez from his position. Likewise, his union, the Association Of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA), refused to defend Sanchez at his hearing.

As a result, the union canceled his arbitration and ruled he was fired with cause. Now, Sanchez is seeking legal action against United Airlines and his union.

“I’m not interested in vengeance, retaliation, or causing economic harm to either United Airlines or AFA,” he explained. “I am doing this to defend and stand up for myself and for the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

“I am a member of the US military, I defend this nation with my physical life, there is no way I can accept the idea that my Catholic faith is the reason I have lost my livelihood and reputation from my employer,” Sanchez declared.

LifeSiteNews has launched a LifePetition to boycott United Airlines due to their woke, destructive policies.

Indeed, back in 2020, United CEO Scott Kirby announced that the company would be mandating COVID shots for its nearly 67,000 U.S.-based employees, completely disregarding individuals’ rights to make their own health decisions and the potential dangers associated with the rushed development of the new “vaccine.”

Also in 2020, the company “celebrated” a gender-confused male employee named “Kayleigh” Scott in promotion of LGBT ideology. Tragically, Scott committed suicide three years later.

While not admitted by those pushing gender ideology, it remains true that “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

