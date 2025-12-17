United Airlines settles lawsuit with Catholic flight attendant fired for criticizing LGBT ideology

Ruben Sanchez said he ‘had stated that as Catholics, we are not to be affirming, celebrating, or observing Pride Month,’ leading to his termination from the airline.

(LifeSiteNews) — United Airlines and the union which represents the company’s flight attendants have settled a lawsuit brought by a Catholic flight attendant who alleged that he was fired for expressing Church teachings on marriage and sexuality.

Ruben Sanchez, a 28-year United employee based in Alaska, previously explained that, “After 28 years, I was terminated by my employer, United Airlines, for being an observant Roman Catholic. I had engaged in a private conversation with a colleague about Catholic teaching and theology. Specifically, as it was May 31, I had stated that as Catholics, we are not to be affirming, celebrating, or observing Pride Month, something United Airlines observes and takes seriously.”

“You know, as Catholics, we’re not really supposed to be observing Pride,”said Sanchez in a November 2024 interview with the New York Post.

“The Church will never believe that men give birth, women have penises or that the Church should bless same-sex marriages because marriage is a sacrament, and it’s not meant for two men or two women or three people or whatever,” he continued.

His quiet theological conversation with a co-worker took place during a red-eye flight in 2023. Though the conversation was allegedly overheard and later mischaracterized online, Sanchez said the airline’s investigation turned up no social media violations – but fired him anyway.

A Twitter user – allegedly not on the flight – later reported Sanchez for “anti-trans” and racist views. United launched a review of his 140,000-post social media history, citing 35 posts as lacking “dignity” or “professionalism,” but Sanchez maintains he had never before been warned about his online activity.

Sanchez himself identifies as a homosexual but “holds to the teachings of the Catholic Church” on matters of marriage and sexuality.

His lawsuit claimed that his firing was a message to other employees that expressing traditional views on gender, race, or politics would not be tolerated.

X Corp, formerly known as “Twitter,” intervened to support Sanchez’s case and helped broker the deal.

“We are pleased that X was able to help Ruben Sanchez amicably resolve his dispute with United Airlines and the Association of Flight Attendants,” wrote the social media giant’s Global Government Affairs team. “X stands firm in its commitment to defend free speech on its platform.”

For years now, United Airlines has dedicated its employment practices to the promotion of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) to the detriment of employees who object to elevating woke ideology over safety and common sense.

It’s no wonder that Sanchez was concerned about United’s over-the-top upcoming Pride Month celebration.

In 2020, the company “celebrated” a gender-confused male employee named “Kayleigh” Scott in promotion of LGBT ideology. Tragically, Scott committed suicide three years later.

Unsurprisingly, the CEO of United Airlines himself enjoys dressing in drag in public.

“This is Scott Kirby, the CEO of United. He likes to dress up in drag,” a series of posts on X by Libs of TikTok begins. “United hired a drag queen to be their CEO and now United has turned their focus to incorporating drag into their business and sponsoring drag shows.”

The post features multiple pictures of Kirby in drag – often dressed as female pop singing stars – as well as other male United employees dressed as women.

This is Scott Kirby, the CEO of @united. He likes to dress up in drag. United hired a drag queen to be their CEO and now United has turned their focus to incorporating drag into their business and sponsoring drag shows. https://t.co/Hhzd5o6SyN pic.twitter.com/9tqkjTfVvs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 15, 2024

Another post, which garnered over 12 million views, showed a video of Kirby dancing while dressed as a woman. “He’s a drag queen and has been incorporating drag into United Airlines” noted Libs of Tik Tok.

This is Scott Kirby, the CEO of @united. He’s a drag queen and has been incorporating drag into @united. This video should tell you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/RR5nWwC5OR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 18, 2024

Also in 2020, Kirby announced that United would mandate COVID shots for its nearly 67,000 U.S.-based employees, completely disregarding individuals’ rights to make their own health decisions and the potential dangers associated with the rushed development of the new “vaccine.”

Share











