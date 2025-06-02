United Nations to cut nearly 7,000 workers, 20% of its budget: report

The globalist, pro-LGBT United Nations may slash 20 percent of its $3.7 billion budget as it struggles with opposition from the Trump administration and its ‘America First’ foreign policy.

(LifeSiteNews) — The United Nations (UN) is facing deep budget cuts and job losses, according to an internal memo.

The pro-abortion, pro-LGBT international body “is preparing to cut its $3.7 billion budget by 20% and slash about 6,900 jobs,” Reuters reported recently.

The United States, as noted by Reuters, funds about 25 percent of the UN. However, President Donald Trump plans to cut funding to the entity as he realigns America’s foreign policy to an America First approach. The United States also owes $1.5 billion to the UN, though this was not cited in the memo.

The review of spending “is an ambitious effort to ensure that the United Nations is fit for purpose to support 21st-century multilateralism, reduce human suffering and build better lives and futures for all,” UN Controller Chandramouli Ramanathan wrote.

A think tank director suggested to Reuters that the UN’s plan to cut costs and bloat may be a way to win back Trump’s support.

The Trump administration has said it “will reevaluate our commitment,” according to a February 4 executive order.

“Three UN organizations that deserve renewed scrutiny are the UNHRC; the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA),” the executive order stated.

The executive order demanded a review of funding for these entities, which must be released within 180 days of the order, putting the due date around August.

Soon after the executive order, the Trump administration withdrew from the UN’s “LGBTQI core group.”

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews:

The UN has a long record of promoting the LGBT agenda, such as calling for elementary school children to be taught “non-judgmental” information “on sexual orientation and gender identity/expression”; promoting social acceptance of homosexuality and legal recognition of perceived “gender identity”; imposing homosexual “marriage” on countries; and prohibiting treatment for unwanted homosexual attraction.

Trump also rejected the UN’s globalist Agenda 2030, which aims to spend trillions on fighting “climate change” and promoting “sustainable development.”

In a March speech to the UN General Assembly, minister-counselor Edward Heartney of the U.S. mission to the UN said that its 2030 Agenda is “a program of soft global governance that is inconsistent with U.S. sovereignty and adverse to the rights and interests of Americans.”

Soon after taking office, Trump also began withdrawing the country from globalist agreements that send American tax dollars overseas.

“In recent years, the United States has purported to join international agreements and initiatives that do not reflect our country’s values or our contributions to the pursuit of economic and environmental objectives,” Trump wrote. “Moreover, these agreements steer American taxpayer dollars to countries that do not require, or merit, financial assistance in the interests of the American people.”

American taxpayers subsidized numerous UN programs, according to a 2021 report from Open the Books, a government watchdog.

These include the “United Nations Entity for Gender Equality” and the “United Nations Forum on Forest.”

