Unity? Joe Biden’s dogs play tug of war with Trump chew toy

December 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is under fire for a set of viral photos of his family’s dogs chewing on a pet toy version of President Donald Trump, a stark contrast to Biden’s claims to want to unify the United States.

The photos of Champ, Major, and Charlie were taken by the Democrat presidential candidate’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden. (Champ and Major belong to the elder Biden; Charlie is Naomi’s pet). The pictures quickly became a hit among Biden’s supporters:

��Awoooof! I hope you’ll enjoy these pics of me, Champ & Charlie First Grandpupper. @NaomiBiden took these during our #TugOfWar match. Champ was the champion - some names are predestined. Just like winning, in a landslide, by a record number of votes. #ByeDon #YoureFired #DOTUS pic.twitter.com/Kf43IWAONW — The Oval Pawffice ���� (@TheOvalPawffice) December 12, 2020

The left-wing Snopes reports that Naomi Biden first tweeted the photos on July 16, but deleted them sometime between November 10 and December 14. Copies have since been spread by various fan accounts on social media. Though not published by official Biden campaign accounts (as some outlets wrongly reported at first), at least some members of the Biden family obviously purchased the Trump chew toy, and chose to share the images of the dogs biting and tugging it online.

Some conservative social media users expressed disgust at the imagery, while others took the opportunity to take general potshots at Biden and suggest that pro-Trump dog owners return the favor by purchasing Biden chew toys:

Oh I get it now- you named the dogs “Unity” and “Healing” and all your public statements are cynical trolling. — David "Mellow Nachos" Eckels (@DaveEckels) December 13, 2020

The truth is, they are drug sniffing dogs and they found Hunter's stash — Mountain_Leprechaun (@MountainLeprec1) December 13, 2020

I bet that doll was made in China — LM11 (@LM11875143122) December 13, 2020

Here is what my pups chew on. pic.twitter.com/Mwx4iTckmF — Dakota Heller (@PSUDakotaHeller) December 13, 2020

Biden, who is expected to take office as President of the United States next month despite widespread concerns that fraudulent ballots comprised his margin of victory in key states, has claimed to want to “stop treating our opponents as our enemies,” because “this is the time to heal in America.”