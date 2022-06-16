Unity on display at Supreme Court when pro-lifers gather to await Dobbs decision

'You don’t have to agree on every single issue to be here together and advocate for life,' said Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – As the public anxiously awaits the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a cadre of disparate pro-life activists arrive in Washington on the days the ruling could be issued to defend the dignity of the unborn.

“We need to be victorious in this,” said Terissa Bukovinac, founder of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), standing before the court on its most recent announcement day. “There are 60 million victims of this ruling that need justice, and there will not be justice unless we are willing to work together to ensure that that happens.”

The unprecedented leak on May 2 of a draft majority opinion in the Dobbs decision has encouraged pro-lifers to remain hopeful that Roe will soon be overturned. However, according to Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right to Life East Texas, this point in time should not be considered a respite from pro-life work but a call to action.

“It’s so important to be here and to be a voice for the unborn, not just at the local level [but] the national level too,” Dickson said. “At every level, we’ve got to fight for this, and the moment that we think that everything’s good, that we can just sit back and relax, that’s when we’re losing.”

He added, “We need to be on the front lines every possible opportunity. We can’t stop — we can’t stop fighting.”

Bukovinac, Dickson, and many of the other pro-life regulars who position themselves before the high court have clear ideological differences on issues other than abortion — everything from belief in God to economic philosophy.

Nevertheless, the group remains unified in their solidarity to end abortion and accepting of their varying points of view on other matters. In fact, their commitment to the pro-life cause has engendered a deep mutual respect for one another.

“You don’t have to agree on every single issue to be here together and advocate for life,” elaborated Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America. “Whether you’re a Church lady like me, or whether you are a progressive, [or] maybe of no belief or of a different belief, you know, science is science, and we can all come together on this issue.”

“This is a human rights issue, and so our moment is here,” she continued. “And we link arms with people from the left and from the right, because this is our moment to care for the least of these, to stand up to least of these, and we can set aside any differences we that have to be here to advocate for life for sure.”

The next scheduled days for the Supreme Court to announce decisions are Tuesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 23.

LifeSiteNews will continue to join the pro-life vanguard in our nation’s capital to keep readers up to date on the latest developments in Dobbs.

