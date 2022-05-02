Maryland college justifies abusive student behavior toward pro-life demonstrators as ‘understandable’

FROSTBURG, Maryland, (LifeSiteNews) — After university students abused participants in a peaceful pro-life demonstration, administrators were quick to claim victim status on the bullies’ behalf.
Administrators at a Maryland’s Frostburg State University claimed students were traumatized by the presence of the small group of pro-lifers on campus, but video evidence shows the opposite to be true. Noisy pro-abortion students surrounded and overwhelmed the pro-lifers while shouting obscenities and simulating lewd acts.
Outreach today at Frostburg State University. pic.twitter.com/6FHqkzjtsl
— Created Equal (@createdequalorg) April 26, 2022
Following last Tuesday’s Created Equal-sponsored event, both the university president Ronald Nowaczyk and student advisor Kathi Perkins published letters apologizing to the student body for the presence of the pro-life messengers.
“What some members of our campus community experienced yesterday was a very understandable emotional and upsetting response to a presentation by an anti-abortion group,” said Nowaczyk.
“I believe eliciting that response was the goal of the group yesterday. Members of this community were subject to a very negatively emotionally charged event.”
Ignoring the significance of the pro-life message, Nowaczyk instead suggested it was motivated by hate, and lamented that the pro-life argument is allowed to be aired in the public square. He wrote, “The courts have ruled that speech that is upsetting, discomforting and even hateful is protected by the Constitution.”
“I wish I could promise that we will not have future events that engender negative feelings,” he added.
Perkins, an administrator working with the school’s Student Government Association (SGA), went further, claiming the pro-life group’s presence on campus was tantamount to harassment. She stated in an email:
SGA condemns the harassment experienced by students yesterday as the pro-life group was on our campus spreading their views. Although we respect free speech, we do not respect harassment. We were proud while also heartbroken yesterday as we assisted students to and from classes and dried their tears. Under no circumstances should a student have to experience trauma on this campus. We will continue to do the work to ensure that all students are safe and comfortable.
“What garbage,” responded Created Equal’s founder and executive director Mark Harrington.
“The behavior of some of the students was absolutely reprehensible. Simulating lewd acts, calling our team members every name in the book, etc. If I had time, I could put together hours of video of students screaming at us as we remained calm.”
The Surgi-Center, a Washington, D.C. abortion clinic infamous for offering late, second trimester abortions, and its owner, abortionist Cesare Santangelo, are at the center of a scandal involving possible violations of federal laws against partial-birth abortion and infanticide.
In an exclusive video interview with LifeSiteNews, Lauren Handy, the director of activism at Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), told LifeSiteNew's Editor-in-Chief, John-Henry Westen that, with the help of a whistleblower, her organization rescued and properly buried the remains of about one hundred aborted babies from Santangelo's Surgi-Center.
But, five of the deceased babies were so large and so developed that they suspected the Surgi-Center of engaging in the illegal practices of partial-birth abortion or infanticide (i.e., killing the child after birth) à la Kermit Gosnell.
The shocked pro-lifers then gave the aborted babies to the police and brought the matter to the attention of the D.C. Medical Examiner's office. But, the Medical Examiner's office has refused to take any action, saying they will not perform autopsies on the babies.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002). *Anyone - no matter where you reside - can sign this petition!
Unfortunately, the story doesn't end there.
Handy and eight of her fellow pro-life rescuers in PAAU are, themselves, now facing jail-time after being arrested by the FBI for conducting a traditional pro-life sit-in in October, 2020, at the very same abortion center from which the late-term deceased babies (mentioned above) were rescued.
Please note that the two events - the pro-life rescue in 2020 and the gruesome discovery of the five near-to-full-term babies in the Surgi-Center's "bio-medical waste" earlier this year - are almost one-and-a-half years apart.
Thus, Handy believes that their recent arrest is no coincidence...and, moreover, that the FBI is being used to create a smokescreen by arresting her and the other pro-lifers.
At the same time, the D.C. Medical Examiner's office does not seem interested in discovering the truth about the deaths of the five aborted babies and possible illegal partial-birth abortions or infanticide happening at the D.C. Surgi-Center.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002).
The DOJ press release claims that the pro-lifers: "engaged in a conspiracy to create a blockade at the reproductive health care clinic to prevent the clinic from providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services."
But, commenting on the arrest, Lauren Handy stated: "Media reports have stated that we ‘invaded’ the abortion center and ‘disrupted’ women from exercising their ‘reproductive rights’. No, that is not what we did."
"We entered the clinic and sought to love the women who were already there for their abortion procedures," Handy said. "We tried to offer them help so they would choose life. We non-violently defended the unborn who were about to be exterminated – the innocent, the most vulnerable, killed in horrific acts of violence and treated as so much trash."
Tireless pro-life activist Dr. Monica Miller, the director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and leader of Red Rose Rescue, told LifeSiteNews that "this is the first time any of them are facing federal charges. That the rescuers were hunted down by FBI agents is unprecedented in the history of pro-life activism."
All of this...possibly...for discovering five near-or-at-term aborted babies at Cesare Santangelo's D.C. Surgi-Center, and for seeking to give justice and dignity to the murdered babies.
The truth now needs to come out!
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002).
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition!
To contribute to the legal defense of Lauren Handy and the other eight members of PAAU, please CLICK on the following link to find out more about their LifeFunder campaign (also operated by LifeSiteNews): https://www.lifefunder.com/victims
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pro-life hero raided by FBI speaks about the aborted babies she was trying to honor' - https://rumble.com/vzsslx-exclusive-pro-life-hero-raided-by-fbi-speaks-about-the-aborted-babies-she-w.html
'Pro-lifers arrested in FBI raids, face 11 years in prison for blocking access to late-term abortion mill' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-lifers-raided-charged-and-face-11-years-in-jail-for-blocking-access-to-infamous-dc-abortion-mill/
'BREAKING: Video surfaces of FBI raid, arrest of nonviolent pro-life activists' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-video-surfaces-of-biden-fbi-raid-arrest-of-nonviolent-pro-life-activists/
'Court Docs reveal previously unknown patient death due to negligence at late-term abortion facility' - https://www.operationrescue.org/archives/court-docs-reveal-previously-unknown-patient-death-due-to-negligence-at-late-term-abortion-facility/
**Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot of pro-lifers protesting outside the Surgi-Center abortion facility, in Washington, D.C.
“There was never a student who needed assistance,” Harrington continued in a statement to LifeSiteNews.
“If it weren’t for the police, there would have been a riot,” he added. “If they could have, they would have forced us off campus.”
In a caption to a video posted to Facebook immediately following the event, Harrington wrote, “Pro-abortion advocates were unhinged today at Frostburg University displaying some of the lewdest behavior imaginable.”
Viewer advisory: disturbing images
LifeSiteNews wrote to SGA administrator Perkins, asking her both to substantiate her claims and to provide video or photographic evidence. She has not responded.
Harrington told LifeSiteNews that “the videos and pictures of abortion disturb students because abortion is disturbing.”
“Many reminders of abortion can remind (trigger) students of past abortions,” he added.
“The sound of a vacuum cleaner, children playing, a bumper sticker. These reminders wouldn’t lead to an emotionally adverse reactions if the act of abortion was OK.”
“We live in a culture currently that ranks remaining undisturbed as the highest virtue. These students are supposed to be preparing for the real world. Instead of being interested in exposing them to hard subjects these universities are coddling them like they are children. Since these students will likely become our future leaders, this kind of sheltering doesn’t bode well for the future of our republic. ”
Two additional videos provided by Harrington show the vitriol of pro-abortion students toward the pro-lifers as they prepared to leave the campus: