University allows event with pro-life Conservative MP after he was cancelled by student group

York University ‘stepped up’ and approved MP Garnett Genuis’ event after it was inexplicably shut down by the school’s student center in an apparent attack on free speech.

TORONTO ( LifeSiteNews ) — A Canadian university has bypassed its student center and allowed a Conservative MP to hold an event about jobs and unemployment and other topics, which was previously sidelined for no apparent reason.

On X Wednesday, pro-life Garnett Genuis, a father of five and an Alberta MP of the Conservative Party, shared the “Good News” as he called it.

“Good News. After the challenges we experienced with the student centre at York two weeks ago, the university’s administration stepped up to let us speak to students within a public space that they control,” he wrote .

“Thank you to the university for making this happen. I look forward to speaking to York students tomorrow about jobs, homes, and hope.”

The rescheduled event was held on January 21. As reported by LifeSiteNews, Genuis was scheduled to hold an event at York University in Toronto on January 9 before the university’s student center sought to make sure it did not happen.

He noted how he was “pretty surprised” about what happened, adding, “We’ve done the same event concept at universities in 4 provinces without incident.”

He lamented that his event being canceled showed “attacks on free speech” in Canada are on the rise.

In recent weeks, multiple Conservative pro-life MPs have been holding “Religious Freedom Town Halls” in an attempt to “stop” the Liberal federal government’s “attack on” religious rights in Canada.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Liberal Party’s Bill C-9, the Combating Hate Act, has been blasted by constitutional experts as allowing empowered police and the government to go after those it deems to have violated a person’s “feelings” in a “hateful” way. The bill was introduced by Justice Minister Sean Fraser last year.

Canada’s Conservative Party, along with top constitutional experts, have warned that free speech is under “attack” in Canada due to recent laws passed, and in the process of being passed, by the pro-abortion Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In addition to ties to the World Economic Forum, Carney has a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

