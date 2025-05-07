University of Colorado cancels ‘sex ed’ summer camp for kids after massive backlash

The so-called 'sex-ed' camp was canceled after backlash from groups including Libs of TikTok, Steve Bannon’s War Room, the Daily Caller, Newsmax and Moms for Liberty.

(LifeSiteNews) — The University of Colorado Boulder recently canceled its planned “sex ed summer camp” for children as young as ten after fierce backlash from prominent conservative commentators.

The free camp, which was to be held in partnership with an abortion facility called Boulder Valley Health Center, planned to discuss “everything related to sex, bodies, sexuality, sexy feelings, media, power, and justice,” as well as “bodies beyond the binary,” “pleasure (in all sorts of ways),” and “self-love,” according to a flyer posted online.

According to Boulder Reporting Lab, media outlets and groups including Libs of TikTok, Steve Bannon’s War Room, the Daily Caller, Newsmax and Moms for Liberty called for the camp to be shut down after news of the camp made the rounds online, triggering outrage and disgust from many social media users.

Newsmax host Todd Starnes even said his employer had “reached out to the Department of Government Efficiency and the DOJ,” adding in a video posted to Instagram, “Children are not safe in Boulder, Colorado.”

In an Instagram video jointly posted by Students for Life, pro-life advocate Christine Yeargin slammed the camp as “perverted.”

“Anyone who goes along with this should be immediately arrested,” said Yeargin.

“I have been telling you for years that the abortion industry has an agenda to sexualize your children, but also to become the expert in your child’s life, and that is exactly what this is,” she continued.

Christian commentator Shane Winnings, who posted a 30-minute exposé of the camp, said he was “so disgusted” at the fact that the camp suggested it was teaching masturbation, that he “wanted to fly there for the orientation and just yell at them all on camera.”

His worst condemnation was for the parents who planned to send their children to the camp.

“Shame on you,” chided Winnings, warning that, as Jesus Christ says in Scripture, it is better that someone die rather than cause a child to fall into sin.

Critics also denounced the camp for promoting LGBT ideology, including the idea that one need not identify with their biological sex, but with a so-called “gender” outside the binary.

“They’re trying to sexualize the next generation. And not even normally sexualize them, [but] into all of these insanely idiotic fringe LGBTQIA MS-13 acronyms. It’s ridiculous,” ripped Winnings.

Boulder Valley Health Center, the abortion clinic, recently announced the cancellation of the camp due to “safety concerns.”

“The camp aimed to provide age-appropriate sex education to prevent unwanted pregnancies and emphasize the importance of sexual health for overall well-being. Any extrapolation about the camp’s intentions is incorrect,” stated the notice, apparently in response to accusations that the camp intended to “groom” children.

