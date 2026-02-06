University of Illinois holds event to train future abortionists using fruit as unborn babies

The University of Illinois Chicago’s College of Nursing is hosting a training seminar that teaches nursing students how to destroy preborn children.

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — Friday, February 6 is “Abortion Care Skills Day” at the University of Illinois Chicago’s College of Nursing, for training nursing students by using fruit to simulate future preborn victims.

Sponsored by the “Reproductive Advocacy & Diversity in Advanced Nursing Training (RADIANT) Fellowship,” the event at UIC’s College of Nursing Simulation Lab was billed as “to give future generations of nurse practitioners at UIC an immersive experience led by UIC faculty clinician-experts to understand the importance of providing comprehensive and accurate [so-called] reproductive health-related guidance to their patients, as well as to learn the foundations of [so-called] abortion care.”

Campus Reform reports that the event features “hands-on abortion training using dragon fruit to simulate a baby fetus.”

“The very people that are meant to save lives are taught how to intentionally end them by starving, vacuuming, dismembering, and poisoning the most vulnerable in our society,” lamented Students for Life Student Spokesperson Kyra Kishore. “As a woman who would like to have a baby in the future, it’s quite scary thinking about how my future doctor or nurse may not value my child’s life.”

Using fruit as a stand-in for vulnerable fetuses is a stark reminder that the technical knowledge required to commit abortions leaves abortionists acutely aware of what it is they destroy. Long-settled biological criteria and mainstream medical textbooks affirm that a living human being, structurally and genetically distinct from his or her mother, is created upon fertilization and is present throughout the entirety of pregnancy – regardless of whether that embryonic human is being artificially sustained outside of the womb.

This is not in serious dispute; in 2019, University of Chicago Department of Comparative Human Development graduate Steve Jacobs found that 96 percent of more than 5,500 biologists he surveyed agreed, despite overwhelmingly identifying as “liberal,” “pro-choice,” and Democrats, and a majority identifying as “non-religious.”

Illinois has been among the most aggressive states in the Union in shoring up virtually unlimited abortion. Last June, Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation to ensure abortion pills remain legal in the state even if the federal government withdraws approval, and last year he celebrated “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” with a “thank you” to “doctors, nurses, clinic staff and volunteers” involved in abortions for their “compassion,” despite Illinois abortionists’ record of putting women in emergency rooms via botched procedures.

This week, the state announced it was partnering with the Michael Reese Health Trust to form the Prairie State Access Fund, which will “sustain and strengthen the [so-called] reproductive health ecosystem across Illinois to ensure continued access for both residents of Illinois and those from across the country seeking” abortions and “help fortify Illinois’ status as a haven for reproductive health” (i.e., abortion-on-demand) by connecting donors with groups that offer abortion.

