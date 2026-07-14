University of Minnesota funds ‘transgender’-themed dolls for 4-year-olds

The University of Minnesota’s Medical School is supporting ‘MyGender Dolls,’ a radical initiative to encourage gender confusion in children from from 4–10 years old.

(LifeSiteNews) – The University of Minnesota (UMinn) Medical School is funding a project to produce “therapeutic” dolls designed to acclimate children as young as age four to gender fluidity.

According to their website, MyGender Dolls are described as a “first-of-their-kind therapeutic play approach designed for gender diverse children ages 4–10.” Details are sparse (interested visitors can join a waitlist for more information), but the purpose appears to be mixing dolls with differently-gendered accessories (such as clothes and hair) to reflect the preferences of a gender-confused child (or an activist adult encouraging their so-called “gender identity”).

The College Fix reports that the project, a brainchild of professors with UMinn’s Eli Coleman Institute for Sexual & Gender Health, received an unspecified amount of funding (potentially as much as $3,000) from UMinn’s MINCORPS program in 2024, plus an unspecified amount (potentially up to $10,000) from UMinn’s Early Innovation Fund.

Former American College of Pediatricians president Dr. Quentin Van Meter criticized the dolls as “just a grooming tool” with “no place in an ethical medical care world” in comments to the Fix.

American institutions of higher education have long been recognized as heavily dominated by left-wing bias and historical revisionism, conditioning students to reject religion, traditional morality, and free markets, and to view America as a uniquely malignant force in the world, a society systemically rigged against the poor and minority groups, with identity-based grievances forming the foundation of so-called “social justice” and “intersectional” approaches to education.

LGBT groups arguably enjoy the highest standing in the current “social justice” hierarchy. The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality, race, and other agenda items has long been a major concern in American schools and libraries, from book shelves to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas. Across the nation, controversy has also erupted in recent years over schools and libraries adopting books that attempt to expose sexual themes and activity to children, often in graphic detail and with pornographic imagery depicting specific sexual acts.

The toll of such an activist bent often extends well beyond politics. In 2024, insiders from the University of California-Los Angeles’ (UCLA’s) prestigious David Geffen School of Medicine warned that the school’s diversity fixation had led to a crisis in which more than half of students in various cohorts admitted since 2020 fail standardized tests for basic medical knowledge of subjects ranging from emergency medicine and family medicine to internal medicine and pediatrics.

In response, the Trump administration has issued executive orders to deny federal funds to educational entities that indoctrinate students through DEI programs, among other executive actions to combat so-called “woke ideology” in education.

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