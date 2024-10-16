University of Nevada women’s volleyball team forfeits match instead of facing ‘transgender’ opponent

A fifth school has refused to play against San Jose State and Brayden 'Blaire' Fleming.

(LifeSiteNews) — The University of Nevada’s female volleyball team has become the latest squad to refuse to compete against San Jose State because it has a “transgender” male on its roster.

Nevada players issued a public statement on Monday saying they will not take the floor against the Spartans for their upcoming October 26 match.

“We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes,” they said.

University of Nevada becomes the 5th team to forfeit their upcoming match against SJSU. They’re the first school to specifically cite fairness & safety concerns as reason for forfeit. Incredibly proud of these girls👏🏼 this is the way!!! pic.twitter.com/chEtM8CBKB — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 14, 2024



The team’s announcement came unexpectedly. In a statement, the school condemned the players for taking a stand.

“The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University,” the school said.

At issue is San Jose’s inclusion of “Blaire” Fleming, a 6-foot-1 redshirt junior who plays outside hitter. Fleming, a man, was born Brayden Fleming. Other schools have refused to play against San Jose over Fleming’s presence as well, including Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming, and Utah State.

Multiple conservative politicians have issued statements of support for Nevada’s team.

“I wholeheartedly respect the decision of the players. No student athlete should ever be pressured to play a game where they don’t feel safe — period,” GOP Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has said.

“These ladies are also winning on the issue of PROTECTING women’s sports. This is a matter of safety, fairness, and privacy,” U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown commented on X today.

It is not just opponents on San Jose State who are upset over Fleming being allowed to play. The school’s own players are as well.

San Jose’s Brooke Slusser is one of 18 college athletes currently suing the NCAA for its pro-LGBT policies. According to the New York Post, she has testified that she didn’t know Fleming was a male despite sharing rooms on team trips with him. She also says that his spikes are capable of reaching 80 miles per hour.

Slusser applauded the Nevada team for its “courageous” decision in an X post.

Slusser’s concerns are not unfounded. In 2022, a female high school volleyball player in North Carolina suffered a concussion after a trans player from the other team hit her in the head with a ball traveling roughly 70 miles per hour.

As governing bodies of female athletics continue to allow males to compete against women, players are increasingly left with only one option — to refuse to play.

Activist Riley Gaines has been encouraging women athletes to do precisely that in recent months.

“They’re the first school to specifically cite fairness & safety concerns as reason for forfeit. Incredibly proud of these girls this is the way!!!” she said about the team Monday.

As reported by LifeSite in February, a girls basketball team at a public charter high school in Massachusetts forfeited a game at halftime because a gender-confused male player on the opposing team had injured three of its players, causing the remaining teammates to fear for their safety.

In April, five female middle school athletes in West Virginia refused to throw the shot put against a male after a circuit court exempted the boy from a state law that prevents males from competing on female sports’ teams.

On Fox News Wednesday, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump told Harris Faulkner that he would “ban” males playing against women via executive action if he is elected.

“It’s a man playing in a (women’s) game,” he plainly said.

