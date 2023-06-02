University of Notre Dame tweets support for ‘Pride Month’: ‘We celebrate all LGBTQ+ identities’

The university named for Our Lady betrays the Catholic faith.

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (LifeSiteNews) — Catholic University of Notre Dame says it is officially supporting “Pride Month.”

“Happy #PrideMonth! We celebrate all LGBTQ+ identities and reaffirm our commitment to being a welcoming, safe and supportive place for ALL members of the Notre Dame family,” the official account tweeted on June 1. “We see you. We’re glad you’re here. You are an important member of our community.”

The support for homosexuality and transgenderism is in direct opposition to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (2357) teaches that homosexual acts are “of grave depravity,” are “intrinsically disordered … are contrary to the natural law,” and “do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity.”

The Catholic Church also explicitly condemns the removal or mutilation healthy organs as well as direct sterilization, which can be part of someone presenting themselves as the opposite sex.

The tweet drew swift criticism and condemnation from faithful Catholics. Others pointed out that the university, named for the Blessed Virgin Mary, betrays its namesake by promoting sin.

“[]M]ake Notre Dame Catholic again instead of a university of woke,” Sensus Fidelium tweeted at the university.

“Not sending my kids here,” Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins tweeted in response.

“The erosion of Notre Dame’s Catholic identity continues,” The Irish Rover, the campus conservative publication, wrote in response.

Eric Kniffin at the Ethics and Public Policy Center also criticized the university.

What a disaster. What a shame. What a missed opportunity. Remember ND’s “What you fight for?” commercials during football broadcasts? I wish @NotreDame would fight for Catholic teaching and the truth of the human person. https://t.co/Mbh12y8dz5 — Eric N. Kniffin (@ekniffin) June 1, 2023

“What a disaster. What a shame. What a missed opportunity. Remember ND’s “What you fight for?” commercials during football broadcasts? I wish @NotreDame would fight for Catholic teaching and the truth of the human person,” he tweeted.

Notre Dame has faced criticism in the past for allowing pro-abortion and pro-LGBT programs on campus, including a gender studies department event on “Making Intersectional Feminist Sense of Abortion Bans.”

A professor also offered to help students kill their babies through abortion.

The university also hired former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as a faculty fellow, prior to him joining the Biden administration. Buttigieg is “married” to a man.

In March, university departments hosted a “transgender” “abortion doula” as part of a series of conferences promoting abortion.

One speaker was Ash Williams, a gender-confused woman who identifies as a man and works as an “abortion doula,” assisting women to obtain abortions. Williams described herself in an NPR profile: “I’m an abortion doula, I fund people’s abortions, I make sure they can get to their appointments, period,” LifeSiteNews previously reported.

The abortion doula event drew a rebuke from the bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend who called the event “intellectually unserious.”

“I admire Notre Dame’s extraordinary teaching, scholarship, and service advancing a culture of life,” Bishop Kevin Rhoades wrote in the diocesan newspaper. “But the Gender Studies Program and the Reilly Center’s decision to invite an abortion doula to provide an unanswered activist’s case that abortion is a tool of justice for the marginalized is a grave mistake in judgment that creates scandal.”

