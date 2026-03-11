University of Oregon will offer abortion pills to students this fall

The university will be the second in the far-left state of Oregon to supply dangerous abortion drugs on campus despite serious health risks.

EUGENE, Oregon (LifeSiteNews) — The University of Oregon’s (UO’s) University Health Services (UHS) has confirmed that it will begin offering abortion pills to students starting with the fall 2026 semester, following lobbying efforts from an coalition of pro-abortion organizations.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports that specific details for implementation of the policy are still up in the air, but the university said it is “responding to strong student interest and to broader concerns about access to abortion … nationwide.”

“Students have requested that UHS offer [chemical] abortion on campus for several years, sharing that many students would prefer to begin care at UHS with providers they know and trust, even if a referral might be required in the small percentage of cases where a follow up procedure is necessary,” UO said. “UHS is committed to ensuring students have access to timely, comprehensive [so-called] reproductive care. Expanding our services to include [chemical] abortion is the next necessary step in that commitment.”

The announcement represents a victory for a partnership of left-wing groups that have long been lobbying the administration for the policy, including Young Democratic Socialists of America, UO Students for Choice, “Blossom Empowerment Project,” and the campus student government, Associated Students of UO.

The news will make UO the second university in the state offering abortion pills, following Portland State University. Several other states have taken to offering abortion pills on college campuses (sometimes in vending machines), as a way to sustain abortion-on-demand post-Roe v. Wade, regardless of the risks to the women they are supposedly serving.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s most recent annual report revealed that, almost two years (as of April 2024) after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed direct abortion bans to be enforced for the first time in half a century, the nation’s largest abortion chain still operated almost 600 facilities nationwide, through which it committed 392,715 in the most recent reporting period. According to the Lozier Institute’s Prof. Michael New, that is a “record number of abortions for the organization and represents approximately 40 percent of the abortions performed in the United States.”

The state of Oregon is a strong proactive supporter of the abortion lobby. Last November, Oregon Democrats announced that the state legislature’s Joint Emergency Board would allocate $7.5 million to 12 Planned Parenthood locations across the state, to make up the difference of Medicaid reimbursements the abortion giant lost from the federal government. Oregon has also established a “working group” with Planned Parenthood to preserve abortion “access” under the Trump administration.

