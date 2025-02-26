University of Virginia stops gender transitions to comply with Trump order

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that gender 'transition' procedures are coming to an end at the University of Virginia in what he called a victory for 'common sense and medical ethics.'

RICHMOND, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) – Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that gender “transition” procedures are coming to an end at the University of Virginia (UVA) in what he called a victory for “common sense and medical ethics.”

The Daily Caller reported that the school’s Board of Visitors (BOV) adopted a resolution that while “treatments” of existing patients will be seen to completion, new patients will be “referred to alternate private healthcare providers until further notice.”

The news followed President Donald Trump’s executive order banning federal funds to health entities that transition minors and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’s subsequent notice to UVA and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) health systems that “chemical and surgical mutilation of children must end immediately.” VCU also complied.

“I’m grateful to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors for its action today to stop harmful transgender treatments for minors and to transfer existing patients to other providers,” Youngkin said.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

Trump’s executive order on the subject also rescinds or amends all of the Biden health bureaucracy’s past endorsements of underage “transitioning,” and calls for a review of the medical literature on the subject, enforcing all existing restrictions on underage “transitioning,” and taking regulatory action to “end” the practice to the greatest extent possible under current law.

