University students attend outdoor Mass at chapel built out of snow in Charlotte diocese

Catholic students braved the elements to participate in a candlelight Mass at High Point University in the Diocese of Charlotte, which is led by controversial Bishop Michael Martin.

(LifeSiteNews) — Finally, something to be cheerful about has taken place in the Diocese of Charlotte, North Carolina.

This past weekend, more than 60 Catholic students in the Diocese of Charlotte braved frigid temperatures to attend an outdoor candlelight Mass despite not being obligated to do so.

“A special thank you to those who arrived early and helped shape the chapel from the snow, your time, effort, and care made the evening possible. We’re so grateful for this community and moments like these,” High Point University’s Campus Ministry said in an Instagram post Monday.

High Point is located in High Point, North Carolina. It is associated with the Methodist Church and boasts more than 6,000 students. The school has a bustling Campus Ministry department run by Fr. Matthew Harrison, who is from the diocese. He presided over the outdoor Mass, which was offered on an altar made of snow.

“The students were inspired and wanted to build a chapel of our own. We only have a non-denominational chapel to have Mass in at the moment. But we have a strong Knights of Columbus group here with the students and they helped make this happen,” Harrison said during a phone call with LifeSite today.

High Point falls within the Diocese of Charlotte, which is run by Bishop Michael Martin. He has irked many Catholics in the diocese since taking over last year. Not only has he banned Communion rails and kneelers for Holy Communion, but he closed several Latin Mass churches in the diocese, prompting outcry from the faithful as well as priests.

In November 2025, Martin controversially granted a dispensation for illegal immigration to not attend Sunday Mass because there was a fear they would be taken by ICE agents and deported. Martin again approved a dispensation for Catholics this past weekend due to the heavy snowfall that occurred in the state. Despite the dispensation, Catholic students at High Point wanted to attend Mass.

Harrison told LifeSite that he has been at High Point for the past year and that he hopes the Catholic community there will continue to flourish. “The students really came together for this. They showed how much they care about their faith. The altar is still standing until it melts!” he said.

High Point students were not the only Catholic students to construct an outdoor chapel. Earlier this week after the massive snowstorm that swept through the Midwest, students from Coyle Hall at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana came together and erected “St. Olaf’s ice chapel” on campus on the North Quad.

Love thee, Notre Dame 🎶 Last night, more than 1,600 Notre Dame students braved 19° temps for Mass at St. Olaf’s Chapel, built by Coyle Hall residents from the 38 inches of January snow. pic.twitter.com/TpYiTblTR2 — University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) February 3, 2026

More than 1,600 students attended Mass at the chapel. Hymns like “In the Bleak Midwinter” and other Catholic songs were chanted.

Mass celebrated at Notre Dame this evening at a student-built ice chapel dedicated to St. Olaf. Intrepid @NCRegister student reporter Abby Strelow says that there were ~2,000 students who participated in the celebration of Candlemas. pic.twitter.com/wSGDob7akg — Jonathan Liedl (@JLLiedl) February 3, 2026

News of “St. Olaf’s Chapel” spread quickly online. Many have praised the students for their dedication. The same praise should be extended to those at High Point. To learn more about High Point’s campus ministry department, click here.

