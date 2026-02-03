News

University students attend outdoor Mass at chapel built out of snow in Charlotte diocese

Catholic students braved the elements to participate in a candlelight Mass at High Point University in the Diocese of Charlotte, which is led by controversial Bishop Michael Martin.
A candlelight Mass is celebrated on an altar fashioned from snow at High Point University in North Carolina.High Point University Catholic Campus Ministry

(LifeSiteNews) — Finally, something to be cheerful about has taken place in the Diocese of Charlotte, North Carolina.

This past weekend, more than 60 Catholic students in the Diocese of Charlotte braved frigid temperatures to attend an outdoor candlelight Mass despite not being obligated to do so.

Fr. Matthew Harrison, the campus chaplain, celebrates the outdoor candlelight Mass.

A special thank you to those who arrived early and helped shape the chapel from the snow, your time, effort, and care made the evening possible. Were so grateful for this community and moments like these,” High Point University’s Campus Ministry said in an Instagram post Monday.

High Point is located in High Point, North Carolina. It is associated with the Methodist Church and boasts more than 6,000 students. The school has a bustling Campus Ministry department run by Fr. Matthew Harrison, who is from the diocese. He presided over the outdoor Mass, which was offered on an altar made of snow.

The students were inspired and wanted to build a chapel of our own. We only have a non-denominational chapel to have Mass in at the moment. But we have a strong Knights of Columbus group here with the students and they helped make this happen,” Harrison said during a phone call with LifeSite today.

More than 60 students attend the candlelight Mass at High Point University in North Carolina.

High Point falls within the Diocese of Charlotte, which is run by Bishop Michael Martin. He has irked many Catholics in the diocese since taking over last year. Not only has he banned Communion rails and kneelers for Holy Communion, but he closed several Latin Mass churches in the diocese, prompting outcry from the faithful as well as priests.

In November 2025, Martin controversially granted a dispensation for illegal immigration to not attend Sunday Mass because there was a fear they would be taken by ICE agents and deported. Martin again approved a dispensation for Catholics this past weekend due to the heavy snowfall that occurred in the state. Despite the dispensation, Catholic students at High Point wanted to attend Mass.

High Point University students build a chapel out of the snow.

Harrison told LifeSite that he has been at High Point for the past year and that he hopes the Catholic community there will continue to flourish. “The students really came together for this. They showed how much they care about their faith. The altar is still standing until it melts!” he said.

High Point students were not the only Catholic students to construct an outdoor chapel. Earlier this week after the massive snowstorm that swept through the Midwest, students from Coyle Hall at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana came together and erected St. Olaf’s ice chapelon campus on the North Quad.

More than 1,600 students attended Mass at the chapel. Hymns like In the Bleak Midwinterand other Catholic songs were chanted.

News of “St. Olaf’s Chapel” spread quickly online. Many have praised the students for their dedication. The same praise should be extended to those at High Point. To learn more about High Point’s campus ministry department, click here.

