Unlike Canadian legacy media, independent outlets report unfiltered news

( LifeSiteNews ) – One thing can be said for certain when it comes to legacy news coverage in Canada. The truth is, it mostly parrots the same mainstream narrative and seldom holds the government accountable, only going after Conservative politicians, it seems, who don’t uphold a woke agenda.

Here in Canada, if you were to tune in to CBC news, CTV News, any Toronto-area news publication, or any other mainstream news channel on TV, radio, or online, you would see a pattern emerge. That pattern is simply that the networks are always sucking up to the current Liberal government, which today is under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The reality is that every press release or press conference, even words spoken inside Parliament, from the current government seem to, at least from the mainstream media, be reported in a manner that props up the Liberal government.

Indeed, one of Carney’s ministers, Heritage Minister Marc Miller, just claimed that independent outlets are somehow “illegitimate” media and should be avoided to promote “social cohesion” in Canada.

“When there is lack of support for a public broadcaster, I think that contributes to the spread of disinformation and social cohesion is therefore affected,” Miller said at a recent House of Commons heritage committee meeting.

“It’s not about any sort of command and control of the media system you might see in other countries.”

Conservative MP Rachael Thomas countered Miller by reminding him that the “role of media is not to have the back of the Prime Minister and be able to tell the story the government wants told.”

“The role of media is to be truthful,” she said.

Miller, in response, claimed that he thinks Canadians are “all living through of intense disinformation, there is less social cohesion as falsities are propagated through media sources, both legitimate and illegitimate.”

While he did not clarify what he meant by “illegitimate” media, one could infer he meant the likes or Rebel News, LifeSiteNews, Juno News, the Western Standard, and so on.

These independent media sites offer Canadians an unfiltered news experience, one that is not tainted with tax dollars from the ruling government pushing the agenda. These outlets, including LifeSiteNews, operate barrier free for the most part.

Independent media has power and the responsibility to bring the unfiltered raw truth of the day to light, and we are grateful to allies.

For example, well-known personalities of independent media such as Andrew Lawton , formerly of True North News, have entered politics with success.

Lawton, who is pro-life, is now a Conservative MP and has been consistent in calling out mainstream media bias in Canada. He has many other supporters in the current Conservative Party, and that is a good thing indeed.

Woke agenda equals low viewer ratings

The reality is that when it comes to legacy media in Canada, it would not exist were it not for government subsidies, which creates a problem when it comes to reporting news contrary to the federal narrative.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) gets $1.6 billion a year, which comes at taxpayers expense . As reported by LifeSiteNews, the CBC for years has promoted the LGBT agenda, pushed COVID jabs, and other woke issues of the day many Canadians do not want a part of.

The CBC funding, in addition to biased reporting , has led many Canadians to consider that it is nothing more than a Liberal mouthpiece.

When it comes to how Canadians choose to get their news, the reality is, Elon Musk’s X now ranks number one in news apps for Canadians, outranking all mainstream media outlets, including the CBC.

For example, last year a watchdog for the CBC ruled that the state-funded outlet expressed a “blatant lack of balance” in its covering of a Catholic school trustee who did not agree with the LGBT agenda being forced onto children.

Additionally, there have been a lot of instances of the outlet pushing leftist ideological content. This includes the creation of pro-LGBT material for young and older kids, as well as seeming to endorse the horrific gender mutilation of Canadian children, promoting euthanasia, as well as even seeming to justify the burning of mostly Catholic churches throughout Canada.

One this is clear. Many Canadians know that Miller’s comments are nothing more than him trying to convince the gullible that somehow state-funded media is more deserving of peoples’ attention. It is not.

Let’s hope most people understand that legacy media biases exist and continue to exist. Canadians should consider instead to support independent media in Canada.

One thing for certain is that with independent media, there is no woke or immoral governmental organization pushing the agenda. While free media outlets must to a certain extent be accountable to donors and those who support it, the honest truth is, as has happened with LifeSiteNews, the truth always comes first, even if it means people may not agree.

At least however, in this case, it will be unbiased news and not come with a hidden agenda.

Share









