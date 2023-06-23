Unvaccinated Canadian approved for organ transplant in US after she was rejected in her home country

The family of Sheila Annette Lewis is facing a huge hospital bill after a procedure that could save her life.

(LifeSiteNews) – An Alberta woman who was denied a life-saving organ transplant because she refused to get the COVID shots has been approved for the procedure at a hospital in the United States but will need to pay for the procedure.

The family of Sheila Annette Lewis said the woman will need to pay over $100,000 to have the procedure completed at U.S. hospital.

“With the help of a few dedicated friends, Sheila Annette has now found a hospital in the U.S. that does not require the COVID vaccination for its transplant patients,” Lewis’ family said in a statement.

“As Sheila Annette’s friends and family, we appeal to you for prayers for her — that she gets her life- saving transplant — and for a financial donation toward the cost of upcoming testing and treatment in the U.S. Thank you very much for your consideration and your help.”

The family says that the “testing alone” will cost approximately$100,000 Canadian, “and the surgery, many hundreds of thousands dollars more.”

Lewis is dying of a terminal illness known as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and was on a waiting list for an organ transplant since 2020. For a time, she was placed on a high priority waiting list, or “Status 2” as it is known.

In March 2021, Lewis was told by Alberta Health Services (AHS) officials with the provincial transplant program that she would no longer be on the wait list for organ transplantation unless she submitted to the COVID shots, and was then placed to “Status 0,” or zero priority for transplant.

With the help of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), Lewis took the AHS, the hospital, and six transplant program doctors to court over being placed to “Status 0,” challenging the constitutionality of vaccine mandates for transplant candidates, which were in place for over a year.

In her legal affidavit, Lewis said that getting the “vaccine offends my conscience.”

“I ought to have the choice about what goes into my body, and a lifesaving treatment cannot be denied to me because I chose not to take an experimental treatment for a condition,” Lewis observed.

Last summer, an Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench judge ruled that one’s constitutional rights do not apply to persons seeking organ transplants, which was a blow for Lewis.

Lewis and her legal team then filed a case in the Alberta Court of Appeal, which last year ruled against her, as they stated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Alberta Bill of Rights do not apply to her case.

In April, the JCCF sent a “demand letter” to health official that they accept her natural immunity to the virus “as an alternative to COVID-19 vaccination.”

In January, with the help of the JCCF, Lewis filed an application with the Supreme Court of Canada asking them to hear her legal case. However, on June 8, the Supreme Court said it would not hear her case.

Nearly $60,000 has already been raised for Lewis’ transplant

As a result of her roadblocks via legal action against Alberta health officials, Lewis tried a different route with the help of her family and friends, via the U.S.

A GiveSendGo has been set up for her to help raise the needed funds to get the procedure done.

“We have made some good progress in our fundraising efforts over the last few days as Sheila’s message gets out there. It is imperative we keep this momentum building so we can reach our goal quickly such that we can get Sheila to the US for her testing in time to save her life,” her GiveSendGo campaign noted.

As of publication time, over $55,000 has already been raised from nearly 900 donors.

The JCCF noted that on March 29, Lewis gave her doctors in the Alberta Transplant Program a “privately funded medical report (‘Kinexus Report’) establishing that Ms. Lewis has strong natural immunity to COVID-19 and had overcome previous COVID infections.”

Lewis obtained the privately funded report after having asked her doctors to perform a COVID antibody test over a year ago, which they refused to do.

On April 3, one of Lewis’ transplant physicians told her, as said by the JCCF, that despite the test results showing her natural immunity to COVID, nothing had changed in “regards to healthcare policies pertaining to COVID-19 vaccination requirements and she would still need to receive the COVID-19 vaccines before they would agree to give her an organ transplant.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, despite saying during her first day on the job the unvaccinated were the most “discriminated against” group seen in her lifetime, said in January she will not get involved in the case, saying the opinion of doctors in Lewis’ case is what should prevail.

Natural immunity to COVID has been well established, and even last August the U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced this fact.

