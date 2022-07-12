Unvaccinated Major League Baseball player sits out games in Toronto

'I’m not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don’t put in my body for a little bit of money. It’s just not worth it,' Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto told reporters on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA(LifeSiteNews) — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, who is barred from playing games in Toronto due to his vaccine status, stood by his decision to reject the shots, saying that as a “healthy 31-year-old pro athlete” he’s “not going to let Canada tell me what to put in my body.”

“It’s an extremely unfortunate situation,” Realmuto told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Tuesday when asked how he feels about having to miss tonight’s Major League Baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays because Canada prohibits unvaccinated travelers from entering the country.

"I'm a healthy 31-year old pro athlete and didn't feel the need to get it… I'm not going to let Canada tell me what to put in my body."

“I’m a healthy 31-year-old professional athlete and I just didn’t feel the need to get it [the experimental COVID injection]. I’ve had COVID a couple of times with super mild symptoms … When it came time to decide whether I need the vaccine or not, I talked to a couple doctors I knew and told them my story and just really decided I didn’t need it,” the athlete elaborated.

Reminded by a reporter that he will lose some of his salary for missing games played in Toronto, Realmuto replied, “Yeah, but I mean, what’s money? I’m not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don’t put in my body for a little bit of money. It’s just not worth it.”

Realmuto is not the only professional athlete making headlines for refusing to consent to the experimental vaccine even if it means forfeiting money or sitting out of major competitions.

National Hockey League player Tyler Bertuzzi, who plays for the Detroit Red Wings, missed multiple games last season because he was denied entry into Canada for his decision to remain vaccine-free.

With a two-year, $9.5 million contract, Bertuzzi made a personal medical decision that cost him $450,000.

And last Sunday, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic reaffirmed he will still not receive a COVID vaccine and is prepared to sit out the upcoming U.S. Open if he is not granted an exemption.

Djokovic has already had to withdraw from several other tournaments due to his COVID jab-free status. Most notably, he was prevented from playing in the Australian Open after a hard-fought battle to stay in the country when he was deported for fear he would inspire “anti-vaccination sentiment” in Australia.

Despite the insistence from Canada, America, and other countries that foreign travelers need to be “fully vaccinated” to visit, it remains true that coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

In the case of Realmuto, who says he has already recovered from COVID, a growing body of research continues to indicatethat post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfectionwhen compared with the vaccine.

