Unvaccinated nurses on unpaid leave sue Manitoba provincial gov’t over COVID jab mandates

Nurses say authorities last fall violated their charter rights in forcing them to disclose personal medical information.

(LifeSiteNews) – A group of 16 healthcare workers placed on unpaid leave after choosing to not get the COVID jabs in Manitoba are suing their provincial government as well as local health regions.

The group in a June 23 statement of claim says that the COVID jab mandates imposed on them by Manitoba health authorities last fall violated their charter rights in forcing them to disclose personal medical information.

Named in the lawsuit are the attorney general of Manitoba and Canada, the chief provincial public health officer of the province, Dr. Brent Roussin, and other regional health authorities.

According to the group’s Alberta-based lawyer Leighton Grey, they are seeking $1.5 million each in damages.

“They are left to contemplate whether or not they will have the funds available to meet their basic needs, including the purchase of food, clothing and shelter for themselves and their families,” the group’s lawyers wrote.

According to the group, being forced off their job with no pay for not taking the jab put them in a state of physical and psychological damage and amounted to what they say could be described as a form of criminal assault.

The provincial government of Manitoba took a heavy-handed approach to COVID mandates last year.

Manitoba was one of the first provinces to enact a local vaccine passport system, which was first put in place in late July.

The rules banned the unvaccinated from accessing sports venues, museums, restaurants, or any other place that mandates proof of a jab to enter.

Indeed, just before Christmas, the government put in place rules that restricted church attendance size based on the congregation’s COVID vaccine status.

Manitoba removed all its COVID mandates, including a requirement that healthcare workers be jabbed, in March.

Virtually all Canadian provinces had in place COVID mandates for healthcare workers. While these mandates have been dropped except for British Columbia, many provinces are desperately now looking to rehire the unvaccinated workers.

All the COVID jabs approved for use in Canada are still experimental, with clinical trials not being completed until 2023.

COVID vaccine mandates have split Canadian society, and the shots approved for use in Canada have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

COVID-19 has extremely high survivability among most groups, and studies show a minimal risk of asymptomatic spread. Research also indicates that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

