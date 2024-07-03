Unvaccinated police officers in Australia fired two years after end of COVID mandates

A total of 17 officers and staff of the West Australia Police Force have been dismissed for not taking the COVID vaccine, despite the mandate being rescinded in June of 2022.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Supreme Court decision handed down in April has dismissed a legal challenge by West Australian (WA) police officer Ben Falconer and staff member Les Finlay against the force’s now-scrapped COVID vaccine mandate.

Falconer and Finlay had initially managed to obtain an injunction against the mandate, which effectively stopped the police force from firing them and other unvaccinated staff until the issue had been resolved by the courts. Interestingly, the court’s ruling against them comes despite the fact that the mandate was rescinded by the force in June of 2022, reported The Daily Declaration.

Following the April ruling, the WA Police declared that it was going to resume disciplinary action against 17 affected employees immediately despite the mandate no longer being in force, firing 12 police officers and five staff who did not get the experimental COVID shots.

On June 28, Falconer was the last to be formally informed of his firing for refusing to get the COVID shots once required by the commissioner. Falconer was concerned about the safety and efficacy of the injections, which have been linked to numerous side effects.

In April, Falconer, a senior constable, lamented the dismal handed down by the Supreme Court as “disappointing,” adding that it will act as a “cautionary tale” of what could happen to Australians who “pursue justice and bodily autonomy.”

“The purpose of the litigation was to discover what rights we have over our bodies in the workplace, and the judiciary and the government have given their perspective on that today,” Falconer told Dystopian Down Under after the court ruling was released.

In a post on X, the fired police officer declared:

This morning the Deputy Commissioner handed down the penalty and predictably chose to dismiss me from the @WA_Police for not getting the jab in December 2021. He read a 3-4 page summary of his reasons for the decision even referring to my good conduct throughout my 15 year… pic.twitter.com/QPFA9m0Sje — Ben Falconer (@benf_wa) June 28, 2024

Falconer separately disclosed the deputy commissioner’s reasoning for firing him in another post on X.

Consider the Deputy Commissioners reasoning for yourselves, here are pages 1 – 4 of 5. pic.twitter.com/jumTwfdqsP — Ben Falconer (@benf_wa) June 28, 2024

In response to Falconer’s posts, various users slammed the court’s ruling.

“I got the axe back in 2021 for refusing the death jab. Best decision I ever made and one of the very few things I’ve done in life that I’m proud of. I’m sure you feel the same way, despite the financial cost and ruination of a career. Worth it!!,” wrote one user.

“You are a smart man! Stay strong!,” added prominent user Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis.

Although Deputy Commissioner Allan Adams admitted that Falconer’s dismissal was “regretful,” Falconer reiterated that refusing to take the COVID shots was the “best decision I’ve ever made.” Falconer, who served in the police force for 15 years, disclosed that the fired police officers had a total of more than 150 years of policing experience.

Falconer’s dismissal came in wake of low morale and staffing deficiencies in the WA police force, prompting the force to resort to recruitment abroad to boost its staff strength.

ABC News reported in April 2024 that the WA Police fell far short of its goal of recruiting 950 new front-line officers by mid-2024, with only 450-500 new officers joining.

Police Commissioner Col Blanch conceded that the force witnessed a “significant” reduction in police numbers after the COVID outbreak, with 570 departures from the force in 2022, of which 473 were officers resigned while 97 officers retired.

Based on poll results gathered in 2022, 77 percent of WA Police staff left the force due to alleged poor work environments and unhappiness with management.

