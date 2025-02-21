Update on Pope Francis’ health: Should we prepare for a conclave?

On this episode of Faith and Reason, John Henry-Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright discuss Pope Francis’ latest health issues, speculation that the Pontiff’s days may be numbered, the USCCB vs. Trump, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, John Henry-Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright discuss Pope Francis’ latest health issues and speculation that the Pontiff’s days may be numbered, what the next conclave might look like, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) suing the Trump administration after their funding was cut off, and more.

The panel opened the episode by discussing the Pope being hospitalized for the last week with double pneumonia, with some reports indicating the Holy Father’s health is improving and others suggesting that he may not survive.

Fr. Murr emphasized the need to pray for Pope Francis’ conversion at this critical time.

“I’ve been praying for his conversion for many years, and I have augmented those prayers recently. The closer that … I perceive he’s getting to death, I think it’s an obligation,” the priest said.

He added that this isn’t a criticism of the Pontiff, but rather, as Catholics, we ought to pray for the conversion of all the faithful whether we agree with them or not.

“It’s not a criticism of him. I hope to think that he acted in good conscience. … I would still disagree with that conscience; I would disagree with the conclusions that he’s drawn over the years. But he deserves our prayers.”

Wright echoed these sentiments, stressing that we have a duty to pray for Francis’ conversion.

“Well, it’s a sad thing to say, but there should be no controversy whatsoever about people sincerely praying for the salvation and soul of the Pope,” he said.

A bit later, after Fr. Murr explained what the next conclave would look like, Westen noted that former Faith and Reason panelist Liz Yore has outlined some information she believes the Vatican should release before another conclave takes place.

These include the release of the infamous “red dossier” of all predators and financial corruption, along with the entire secret Vatican-China deal, a financial audit of the Vatican bank conducted by former Vatican auditor general Libero Milone, replacement of Cardinal Kevin Farrell – who was a roommate of ex-cardinal McCarrick – as the Camerlengo, and barring all Chinese cardinals from attending the conclave.

Wright said he agreed with Yore and highlighted that it’s necessary for this information to come to light to move on from the Vatican’s recent corruption.

“It’s going to be very difficult to resist calls for these files to be published because we have inhabited an international network of well-financed corruption that has been taking place. It’s very well documented that no one’s been held to account,” Wright said. “And as the mechanism of government in the United States and in the whole West, and in fact, throughout the entire world, that the United States Aid network, the CIA networks … is reached. It’s impossible to remain a holdout within that system.”

“As that system is exposed and dismantled, how can you continue to not pursue a policy of transparency? How can you not admit to this? How can you make a clean break with that corrupt past, without any attempt to disclose in full to the public and to the faithful what has gone on?” he added. “I think it’s impossible to continue. I think it’s an impossible position. It can’t be maintained.”

For more discussion on the Pope’s health, a potential looming conclave, and much more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

