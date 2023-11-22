URGENT: 46 disabled children in Brazil need your help this Advent

This Advent, Tonio de Mello, a Catholic layman and adoptive father to 46 disabled children, is appealing for funds for his community Jesus Menino (Boy Jesus) which cares for disabled children, many of whom were harmed by botched abortions in Petropolis, Brazil.

PETROPOLIS, Brazil (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews has launched a LifeFunder to provide basic necessities to disabled children, many of whom were saved after botched abortions or abandoned by their families.

This Advent, Tonio de Mello, a Catholic layman and adoptive father to 46 disabled children, is appealing for funds for his community Jesus Menino (Boy Jesus) which cares for disabled children, many of whom were harmed by botched abortions in Petropolis, Brazil.

“We are happy to care for many children who would otherwise have been aborted, and for abandoned young people with many special needs,” De Mello said during a recent LifeSiteNews video.

Children in the Jesus Menino community were either abandoned at birth or are the survivors of failed abortions, while others would have been aborted were it not for De Mello’s assistance to women in crisis pregnancies.

De Mello founded the Brazilian community in 1990 after being shocked by the living conditions suffered by many disabled orphans. He has adopted 46 children, some of whom have serious challenges.

On the website of the Diocese of Petropolis, Jesus Menino Disabled Community is described as a Catholic community of consecrated life that seeks to live by the example of the Holy Family, and “through commitments of poverty, obedience and chastity, while welcoming Jesus Christ present in persons with special needs.” The community is located approximately 50 miles north of Rio de Janeiro. “Jesus Menino” means “Baby Jesus” in Portuguese.

De Mello’s work to care for God’s children has been recognized by many, including Brazilian ambassador Nestor Forster, Jr. and former President Jair Bolsonaro.

“It’s very deeply touching. As I was saying, he seems to be a saintly man. He’s been doing this for 30 years,” Forster said in a LifeSiteNews video.

Additionally, De Mello’s adoptive children shared how his constant service and love have transformed their lives.

“Here in the community, I learned several things,” De Mello’s adoptive son said. “I learned to have more passion and more affection.”

“This community is a true heaven,” he continued. “I have a passion for the community and a passion for my brother and father, Tonio. No words can express what he means to me (…) Whatever he can do for everyone, he does.”

“I love living here,” another of De Mello’s sons said.

De Mello revealed that the community is sustained by donations, being unassociated with any public or private organizations.

“In this campaign we are looking for help and contributions for our end of year 2023 needs – there are several bills to be paid,” he appealed. “We have diverse needs in terms of food, medicine, diapers and clothing.”

“Due to the excessive heat in Brazil, our expenses with electricity and other needs for the well-being of our children are numerous,” De Mello added. “We are also carrying out several home renovations to improve housing and as prevention, which were still affected by the recent rains that occurred in our city of Petrópolis.”

“So we are coming to you, to extend our hands and thus celebrate the true Christmas of our baby Jesus,” he concluded. “God bless you and your family.”

