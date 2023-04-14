URGENT: Brazilian mother fighting Stage IV cancer chooses life for her unborn baby

LifeSiteNews encourages all who can to donate to Michelle's LifeFunder campaign.

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (LifeSiteNews) — Michelle de Oliveira is facing a heartbreaking reality: her Stage IV cancer means she will likely have to say a final goodbye to her son Joachim (6) and newborn baby after she gives birth in May.

The 37-year-old Brazilian mother found out she was pregnant on the same day she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer last year.

She was then pressured to abort her unborn baby by the child’s father, who has since abandoned her, but rejected that option of travelling to Argentina for an abortion in favor of giving birth to her baby.

“Despite the terrible news about the cancer and the abandonment of the father of the baby, I chose to carry on with the pregnancy. Since then, with faith and facing a lot of struggles, my biggest desire is to be able to see my baby’s growth and of my 6 year old boy,” Michelle told LifeSiteNews.

This decision to reject abortion was made despite knowing that the lighter cancer treatment she would receive during pregnancy might not be sufficient.

Now 8 months pregnant, Ms. de Oliveira is preparing for both birth and death, with doctors already starting her palliative care.

LifeSiteNews’ Tim Jackson met Michelle in January and says she has shown remarkable bravery in the face of poverty, abandonment and death.

“My wife first started talking to Michelle in late last year after being told about her case, and from there we slowly learned more about her suffering – losing her mother to cancer a few years ago and now facing the same fate, being abandoned by the father of her 6-year-old and now by the father of her unborn baby, being pressured to abort, and all the while struggling to pay for basic necessities as her ability to work is hampered by the cancer treatment,” Jackson explained.

“But Michelle is meeting this hardship with a spirit of sacrifice and love for both her children – she is choosing to give life to her baby despite the fact her life is in jeopardy, and she might not survive. I can only admire the courage of this mother laying down her life for her child.”

As she continues palliative care while awaiting the baby, Michelle needs help to pay the mounting expenses of healthcare, baby formula and clothes, and to secure her children’s future should she die.

“I’m a single mother, now of two,” she says. “All the help and all the prayers will be very much appreciated in this moment. So, I thank you all from my heart.”

