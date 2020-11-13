URGENT: Call Virginia gov. to urge him to cancel draconian lockdown

November 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – On a Friday afternoon – the best time for politicians and governments to announce bad or unwelcome news – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he is implementing a new lockdown across the commonwealth, with details yet to be announced.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, new lockdown rules will ban indoor or outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people, regardless of whether such gatherings are public or private. Alcohol sales will be banned after 10 p.m., with the implication being the coronavirus is more active at night or if people are enjoying themselves.

Whereas Virginia’s “mask mandate” previously required all children over 10 to cover their faces, anyone over the age of five now must wear a mask in public indoor settings.

At publication time, the governor’s office has not released the text of the upcoming executive order that will explain the lockdown rules in greater detail.

Northam’s press release also states:

All essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and enhanced cleaning. While certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, violations will now be enforceable through the Virginia Department of Health as a Class One misdemeanor.

The state also apparently has the goal of testing 7,000 citizens every day by the end of the year. The more tests are done – even if people are “asymptomatic” – the higher the number of coronavirus “cases”:

Contracts with Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, and Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk will directly support high-priority outbreak investigations, community testing events, and testing in congregate settings, with a goal of being able to perform 7,000 per day by the end of the year.

The new restrictions will go into effect Sunday, November 15 at midnight.

LifeSiteNews is urging anyone concerned with the infringement on basic human rights to contact Northam’s office and urge him to cancel the lockdown, or, at the very least, ensure churches and places of worship are exempt and not closed.

Similarly, LifeSiteNews encourages anyone concerned to contact the bishops of Arlington and Richmond – the state’s two dioceses – and urge them not to cave to government pressure to cancel Masses once again.

Contact information for respectful communication:

Governor Ralph Northam

Commonwealth of Virginia

Constituent Services

P.O. Box 1475

Richmond, VA 23218

804-786-2211

Online email form

Bishop Michael Burbidge

Catholic Diocese of Arlington

200 North Glebe Road

Arlington, VA 22203

(703) 841-2500

[email protected]

Bishop Barry Knestout

Catholic Diocese of Richmond

7800 Carousel Lane

Richmond, VA 23294

(804) 359-5661

[email protected]