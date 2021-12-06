News

URGENT: Christians fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan still need help

LifeSite's Jim Hale met with Jones and an Afghan Christian refugee who is desperately trying to save the lives of hundreds of fellow believers.

HELP FELLOW CHRISTIANS IN CRISIS: https://www.lifefunder.com/afghanwinter 

(LifeSiteNews) — Christians in Afghanistan are facing a winter of extreme hardship as the constant threat of Taliban attacks is compounded by freezing temperatures and food shortages. Jason Jones’ Vulnerable People Project has now arranged to provide Afghan families with safe houses, food, coal, and wood if the charity can raise urgently needed funds.

$250 will cover a family of five’s needs for food and heating for the winter, while $2,000 will provide a safe house to multiple families for a month. Jason Jones told LifeSiteNews that his organization has been overwhelmed with requests for help from Afghan Christians threatened by the Taliban, having already evacuated many others from the country.

“We’ve created a system to deliver food, wood, coal, and propane for people because it’s getting very cold,” Jones told EWTN over the weekend. “We have Christians in safe houses all over Afghanistan and it’s getting very cold. So that’s become the big challenge for us now.”

