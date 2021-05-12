URGENT: DC parents, take action to protect children from being vaccinated without parental consent

If you and your child meet the requirements described below then you can apply to join the Children’s Health Defense lawuit by completing the form available here.

May 12, 2021 (Children’s Health Defense) — Children’s Health Defense and Parental Rights Foundation are preparing to jointly file a lawsuit challenging the D.C. Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2020 as unconstitutional.

The recently enacted law allows children 11 and older to receive vaccinations at school without the knowledge or consent of a parent. Under the new law, even if the parent has previously submitted a written religious exemption statement, school officials may secretly administer vaccines to the child against the parents’ written directive.

Immediate legal action is necessary to protect children and parental rights, especially now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 and older.

On May 12, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the CDC recommended childhood vaccine schedule. Once this occurs, D.C. public health officials will be able to immediately vaccinate children with the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines against their parents’ wishes.

If a child is injured by a vaccine, the pharmaceutical industry and the school system will be shielded from liability.

In order for Children’s Health Defense and Parental Rights Foundation to file a lawsuit to stop the administration of vaccinations to children without the parents’ knowledge or informed consent, we must find plaintiffs with legal standing now.

To be a plaintiff in a case challenging the new law, the parent and child must meet the following requirements:

The parent and child must be residents of the District of Columbia. The child must be between the ages of 11 and 18. The child must be eligible for enrollment in school in the District of Columbia. The child’s school may be public or private.

If you and your child meet these requirements and you wish to stand up for your constitutional rights and liberty, please use the form available here to contact Children’s Health Defense.

