URGENT: Help Mother Miriam and her sisters build a new monastery in Texas

Help Mother Miriam build a new home in Tyler, Texas: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — Mother Miriam of the religious community Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope, is seeking donations to build a new monastery for her sisters.

The Catholic nun, apologist, and host of Mother Miriam Live! joined forces with LifeSiteNews to raise funds for the project of establishing a new home for her community in Tyler, Texas.

“Currently, we are living in two double-wide trailers on leased land,” Mother Miriam explained in her LifeFunder message. “We have an almost unbelievable opportunity to purchase a $3 million dollar property for $1.2 million!”

The property consists of two “large structures” standing on 50 acres of land and would be used as the community’s new monastery.

Although the money will not be needed until June 23, Mother Miriam tells supporters that the owners, who “truly wish us to have it,” need “proof of our ability to purchase it within 5 days.” The community is asking for “the promise of donations that will total the $1.2 million.” So far, $500,000 has been raised, leaving $700,000 still needed to reach the goal.

“May Our Lord reward you for any amount you are able to give,” Mother Miriam wrote. “We are excited about this opportunity—yet only if it is Our Lord’s will!”

As Mother Miriam shared with LifeSiteNews via email, the Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope is “a congregation of Benedictine Sisters whose charism it is to help restore God’s design for the family and to return the full traditional religious habits to the streets!”

She explained that the community was invited to move to the Diocese of Tyler in August by Bishop Joseph Strickland after they were “thwarted by untraditional bishops” and “put out of two dioceses and off a large radio network.” Since their move, “we have heard from over 50 women who wish to enter” the community, leaving them in need of larger space than the two trailers.

Rather than pursuing $5-10 million to build an entirely new monastery for the growing community, they decided “to find property with sufficient structures already on it which, with a little TLC, could become our monastery and, God willing, our ‘forever home.’”

Mother Miriam explained that the two structures sitting on the ideal new property “will house 30 Sisters to begin with which we can build on to in time [and] hold our Chapel, refectory, sewing room, office, visiting parlor, etc.” Additionally, all furniture on the property will be included in the sale, which the nun described as an “unbelievable opportunity.”

“With such facilities, we could teach families and even have conferences on our grounds,” Mother Miriam told LifeSiteNews. “We would love to help young ladies prepare to be holy women and wives and to help young men to know their calling as priest, provider, and head of the family, even as their wives are to be the heart of the home.”

She added that “as Our Lord would provide this property for us, we would be delighted for anyone traveling to this great state and diocese to stop by and say hello!”

Those who wish to donate to the LifeFunder and help the nuns obtain funds to establish a new home may do so here.

