URGENT: Help Canadian pastor arrested on highway win his court case

May 20, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — On Saturday, May 8, Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid were arrested by Canadian police after they bravely stood up to medical authorities that tried multiple times to interrupt his church services. A day after being arrested on a busy highway, and spending 53 hours behind bars, Pawlowski was released on bail.

Pawlowski is now in urgent need of help to fight attacks on the right to religious liberty.

Pastor Artur spoke to LifeSite after his release about his experiences, saying that “they threw me there like a piece of meat on the floor [of the police car], I have bruises to this day.” He also described how he “felt supernatural peace” in prison.

During his more than two days in prison, Pastor Artur slept on cold concrete without a blanket, all because he insisted on worshiping God freely with other members of his church.

In viral videos shared last month, Pastor Artur stopped authorities from inspecting his church during two unannounced visits, calling them “Gestapo Nazis” for attempting to enforce their draconian rules without even a warrant. He and his brother were then arrested on Saturday along the highway, having been followed by the Calgary Police Service from another prayer event at the Cave of Adullam church.

The Calgary-based pastor is set to appear in court next Thursday, May 20 after being arrested for defying COVID-19 health rules in Alberta. He contends that police violated Section 176 of the Criminal Code of Canada by intervening in a church service and for arresting the “officiant” on his way home from a service. After this case is decided, Pastor Artur is planning to take on the politicians who orchestrated these attack on religious freedom to court as well.

