Urgent petition demands AG Merrick Garland protects DC from violent pro-abortion protests this weekend

Responding to the upcoming 'Rage at the White House' protest, LifeSiteNews launched a Life Petition rallying pro-life voices against the impending violence that could take place this Saturday, urging AG Garland to uphold the rule of law.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — This Saturday, July 9th, the National Women’s March is mobilizing its “summer of rage” against the Biden Administration, urging participants to “put [their] bodies on the line” for pro-abortion action.

In a new document published by the National Women’s March, pro-abortionists will receive training today at All Souls Church Unitarian for targeting the Biden Administration with protests that are fully anticipated to result in arrests.

Responding to the upcoming “Rage at the White House” protest, LifeSiteNews launched a Life Petition rallying pro-life voices against the impending violence that could take place this Saturday, urging AG Garland to uphold the rule of law.

Saturday’s protest comes after an online poll conducted by The Women’s March on June 30th, gauging its supporters’ willingness to engage in “escalated direct action” to achieve its goals. This survey also comes on the heels of illegal protests held outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices.

“I am interested in risking arrest” the new sign-up form reads, in part. The National Women’s March is hosting multiple training sessions prior to the “Rage at the White House”, including the morning of the protest.

Supporters are also asked to contribute to the Jail Support Fund — intended to “support folks on the front lines” — in a text message sent by the Women’s March.

“We’re raising funds for jail support folks might need during and after our Rage at the White House protest,” the text message read.

By contrast, LifeSiteNews is asking that AG Garland uses the resources already at his disposal to protect federal property.

“Leftists will stop at nothing from intimidating peaceful, law-abiding citizens who value the unborn, the rule of law, and America’s capitol,” the new Life Petition reads.

The Life Petition also shares additional information sent by the Women’s March, including its promise that, “There will be arrests, like there have been before. We HAVE to be ready.”

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, Executive Director of the National Women’s March, has stated online that pro-abortion activists will not “wait a minute longer to do something” to achieve their desired goals.

“We’re furious and we’re ready NOW.” Carmona declares.

We’re not going to wait a minute longer to do something about reproductive rights. We’re furious and ready NOW. Join us, and let’s put our bodies on the line. #WeWontGoBackhttps://t.co/4pFHBOCxxk — Rachel O’Leary Carmona (@RachCarmona) July 7, 2022

Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, spearheaded an urgent letter to United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland — signed by 18 additional Attorneys General throughout the country — urging AG Garland to take action against the increasing violence against pro-life groups.

View the Life Petition for more information HERE — and add your name to the growing list of concerned citizens alerting AG Garland against the increasing disregard for the rule of law by pro-abortion activists.

Share











