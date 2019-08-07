URGENT: Tell Virginia’s governor not to ban healing therapy for gender-confused kids

NewsFreedom, Gender, Homosexuality, Politics - U.S.

August 7, 2019 (Family Research Council) — Disgraced Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has directed his Board of Counseling to punish any counselor who responds to a teen's cry for help to accept her own physical biology.

That's called putting politics in front of people.

You have heard of these bans. They're sometimes called bans on "conversion therapy." LGBT activists describe nightmarish scenarios of cruel methods used on "gay" people to make them "straight," without any real evidence, to get what they really want: sweeping bans to outlaw not only cruel methods, but all therapy. Even talk therapy.

They are speech bans, pure and simple.

Eighteen states have already thrown their teens under the bus. Democrats in Virginia have tried and failed to impose these speech bans through the legislative process. So Northam is doing it through the back door, through executive branch planned regulations.

They ban speech about unwanted same-sex attraction, but also about unwanted transgender feelings.

The regulations would ban talk therapy that "seeks to change" a young person's "gender identity," including "efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions."

Gosh, that almost sounds like these regulations would stop Fairfax County public school "sexperts" from trying to convince little boys that they might really be girls.

But read on. The regulations specify that the ban does not prohibit counseling "that provides assistance to a person undergoing gender transition" or that provides "acceptance" and "support" for a person's "identity exploration."

You got that? It's a one-way street. Under Northam's ban, counselors are only allowed to use words that promote transgenderism — they cannot use words to help someone avoid it.

As a philosophical matter, this is outrageous. Its legality is dubious.

But look at the real-world impact of this policy.

Say a girl suffers from gender dysphoria. Say at some point she "socially transitions" to living as a boy. Maybe she got the idea in her Fairfax County Sex Ed class. Now she wants help living as a girl.

Governor Northam wants to make sure she can't get it.

Ah, but if she wants help living as a man, that she can find.

It's a one-way ratchet. It's the Hotel Transgender. You can check in, but you can never leave.

If you live in Virginia, you can tell Governor Northam what you think of his proposed regulations. He is playing politics with real people's lives. And partisan politics should not be used to ban biology-affirming counseling for patients who want it.

August 7th is the deadline to offer comments on the initial stage of the planned regulations.

Please go to the Virginia Town Hall website HERE, click on "Enter a comment," and tell Northam's Board why this counseling ban is a very bad idea!

Published with permission from the Family Research Council.