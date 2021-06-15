US archbishop reaffirms call to deny Holy Communion to pro-abortion Catholic politicians

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

SAN FRANCISCO, California, June 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In a recent TV appearance, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone stated that Catholics who “deny fundamental human rights” are not in good standing with the Church and should not be permitted Holy Communion.

In an interview with Fox News, Archbishop Cordileone explained why the Church holds that only faithful Catholics may receive Holy Communion and, therefore, pro-abortion politicians should be refused, particularly self-proclaimed Catholics such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden.

Cordileone has previously spoken out, saying the distribution of the Holy Eucharist to pro-abortion politicians is not “tied to politics.” Recently, he explained that “Catholics do not deny fundamental human rights and remain in good standing with the Church.”

He clearly stated that a person can “absolutely not” support the murder of innocent children by abortion and be a faithful Catholic.

“This (the right to life) is the most fundamental human right,” Cordileone continued. “Everyone who cooperates in that is involving themselves in a very serious sin.”

From June 16 to June 18, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will meet for their spring general assembly to discuss, among other things, the distribution of Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians.

The Catholic Church clearly teaches (Code of Canon Law 915) that Catholics who are “obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”

According to a recent report by the Catholic League, pro-abortion President Biden has violated fundamental Catholic teaching at least 32 times.

Some bishops have made a recent attempt to drop from the meeting the issue of Holy Communion for pro-abortion, self-identified Catholics. However, many other bishops have pledged to uphold Catholic doctrine, including Archbishops Joseph Naumann and Jose Gomez (president of the USCCB), Bishop Joseph Strickland and Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Recently, Bishop Strickland said the U.S. bishops’ discussion on the Eucharist for pro-abortion politicians technically “doesn’t need to happen,” since Canon Law clearly states that those who openly promote anti-Catholic ideas must be denied Holy Communion.

