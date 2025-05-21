US Army will list actual sex of ‘transgender’ troops: memo

Gender-confused soldiers will no longer have inaccurate information listed in their personnel records according to a new memo reviewed by Reuters.

(LifeSiteNews) — The United States Army will list the correct, biological sex of its troops in official records, according to a new memo.

“Commanders will take immediate measures to update personnel records and administrative systems to reflect biological sex for all individuals,” a 14-page memo states, according to Reuters.

Troops should also use accurate pronouns, instead of made-up ones, the memo states. Furthermore, gender-confused male soldiers will no longer be allowed to shower and sleep next to female troops, the memo reportedly states.

“Commanders will ensure all such shared intimate spaces will be clearly designated for either male, female, or family use,” the memo states.

Pro-LGBT groups criticized the moves to protect the rights of females and to affirm accurate biological information.

“The directives coming out are vindictive and aggressive. At the same time, they are being issued in a chaotic way that undoubtedly is harming military readiness,” a representative with GLAD Law told the news wire service.

The policy change is the latest move by the Trump administration to protect the rights of women and to fight back against gender ideology.

In early May, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration and said it could prohibit “transgender” troops, meaning individuals who suffer from serious mental illness, from serving in the military.

It follows a February memo instructing the armed forces to ensure those with serious mental health issues are not carrying live weapons or being sent to the frontlines of war or otherwise carrying out military duties that are obviously impaired by underlying issues.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported:

‘Service members who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria are disqualified from military service,’ explained a February Pentagon memo implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order on the subject. ‘Service members who have a history of cross-sex hormone [use] or a history of sex reassignment or genital reconstruction surgery as treatment for gender dysphoria or in pursuit of a sex transition, are disqualified from military service.’ Waivers will considered on a case-by-case basis, ‘provided there is a compelling Government interest.’

A U.S. congressman from Alabama wants to make Trump’s ban permanent, and thus not easily overturned by the next Democratic Party president.

Alabama Republican Barry Moore said as a veteran he is concerned about transgender troops in tension-filled situations.

“In that stressful situation, the last thing we need is a female on testosterone or a male on estrogen with a weapon,” Moore told Alabama Daily News. “And so we want to make sure that what we do is really about fighting, and it’s not woke, but it’s ready.”

