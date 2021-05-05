US birth rate plummets to lowest recorded in past 42 years, study shows

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — According to a new report, the number of U.S. births dropped 4 percent in 2020 to the lowest level since 1979 and the general fertility rate reached a record low.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics published statistics showing that births in the United States fell from 3,747,540 to 3,605,201 in 2020.

According to CBS News, health records across 27 states reveal that there was a 7 percent decline in the birth rate in December, nine months after the first lockdowns began. However, the recent drop is only part of the larger trend.

In the 1950s, U.S. women averaged having nearly four babies each in their lifetimes. Today, women average fewer than two babies each. In 2020, there was a record-low 55.8 births per 1,000 women from ages 15 to 44.

Experts in the 1960s and 70s warned against overpopulation and exhausting the world’s resources to an extent that human life would no longer be possible, according to a video published by CBS. Since contraception was legalized in 1960 and abortion was legalized in America in 1973, birth rates have dropped significantly.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, while most business were forced to close, many abortion clinics were considered "essential" and remained open. Also, mail-order abortion pills have become increasingly available and resulted in countless stay-at-home abortions.

This trend is not only occurring in America but throughout the world. In January 2021, France saw a drop of 13 percent in births from the previous year. Similarly, the birth rate in France for December 2020 dropped 7 percent compared with the previous year. These were babies conceived in the first months of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Italy’s birth rate has fallen to the lowest in its history; the number of births were down by 5,000 and the number of deaths increased by 14,000. President Sergio Mattarella warned that the shrinking population affects the “very existence of our country.” Italy is planning to hold a conference to address this crisis during which Pope Francis will speak.

During the first six months of 2019, Spain registered tens of thousands more deaths than births, which in 2019 dropped 6.2 percent from the previous year.

In China, there is evidence to show that the government has been lying about the number of births. In 2020, China’s National Bureau of Statistics declared that 14.65 million babies were born during the past year. However, looking at the birth rates in each region, the numbers are between 10 percent and 20 percent lower than those reported by the government.