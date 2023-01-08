US bishop: Abortion denies a human being the opportunity to say ‘yes’ to God’s grace

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland vigorously stands up for unborn children, inspiring and encouraging us to never give up in the fight to end abortion and establish a culture of life.

Note: This episode was recorded on December 28, the Feast of the Holy Innocents who were martyred for Christ by King Herod.

