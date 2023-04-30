US bishop: Abortion should be treated as a ‘human’ issue, not just a Catholic issue

On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses abortion laws in the context of Casti Connubii, an encyclical on marriage by Pope Pius XI.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland argues that abortion should be framed as a “human” issue and not just a “Catholic” issue, and discusses abortion law in the context of an encyclical by Pope Pius XI dealing with Christian marriage.

Referring to a tweet that he posted in response to Students for Life president Kristen Hawkins on how the Republican Party platform and the “pro-life generation” demand a total end to abortion, His Excellency said, “If we understand what abortion is, the taking of a human life, then we can’t say, ‘Well, you can take a few,’ or ‘If they’re young enough, yeah, you can kill them.’ I mean, that makes no sense. And I understand that … we have to take … the best laws we can get. We can’t just settle and say, ‘Oh, yeah, well, we can’t give up the ground.’ I mean, it really is a battle, and we’ve got to battle for every child in every life.”

Also reacting to the recent veto of a born-alive bill in Kansas by pro-abortion Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, Bishop Strickland argued that abortion should be discussed as a human issue, and not just a Catholic issue.

“It’s not a Catholic issue. It’s not, ‘Oh, well these believers.’ It’s a humanity issue,” he says. “We’ve gotten so used to abortion being the law of the land. And now people think infanticide. I mean, that’s barbaric. That is just inhuman to say, ‘This child … nobody wants them, so they can be killed.’ Where does it stop?”

Later on in the show, Bishop Strickland discussed abortion law in relation to a 1931 encyclical by Pope Pius XI called Casti Connubii, dealing with Christian marriage.

According to His Holiness, “Those who hold the reins of government should not forget that it is the duty of public authority by appropriate laws and sanctions to defend the lives of the innocent, and this all the more so since those whose lives are endangered and assailed cannot defend themselves.”

“Among whom we must mention in the first place infants hidden in the mother’s womb,” Pius XI continued. “And if the public magistrates not only do not defend them, but by their laws and ordinances betray them to death at the hands of doctors or of others, let them remember that God is the Judge and Avenger of innocent blood which cried from earth to Heaven.”

Bishop Strickland, commenting on the encyclical, said, “What the Pope is teaching is for humanity, for all leaders, for all those who hold the sacred duty of providing a lawly society … [The first paragraph] applies across the board … ‘The lives of the innocent, and this all the more so since those whose lives are endangered and assailed cannot defend themselves.’ That applies in so many different situations. And he goes on to make it very clear that applies to the infant hidden in the mother’s womb. And we’re so far from that truth, it’s tragic for humanity. It’s not just a Catholic Church thing. It’s for all humanity.”

“We need to be vigorous about sharing the truth and proclaiming the truth, not apologizing for it, not compromising it away,” His Excellency continued. “And … you can say desperate times call for desperate measures. And I think the desperation means we must desperately teach the truth and the love of God. We don’t attack anyone. We proclaim the truth, that it’s about protecting everyone and remembering the sacred life that every person possesses given by God.”

For this and more, tune in to this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show.

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, click here to visit LifeSite’s Rumble page dedicated to The Bishop Strickland Show.

