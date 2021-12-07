US bishop calls for Americans to pray the Supreme Court will reverse Roe v. Wade

Bishop Strickland said the world needs to be reminded 'that the unborn are our little neighbors' and must be protected.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland voiced hope in this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show that the Supreme Court will soon overturn the “legalization” of abortion in the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade.

This show was recorded a day after the Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Woman’s Health Organization, which concerns a Mississippi pro-life law banning abortions from being committed after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

His Excellency highlighted that even though all life beginning from conception must be protected, “this is a step in the right direction” for our country and the pro-life movement. He asked all people to pray that the Supreme Court does “the right thing” and “stop allowing the murder of unborn persons.”

Strickland noted that the unborn are the most innocent and vulnerable people in our society, and they are not being protected. “We need to remind the world that the unborn are our little neighbors,” he said.

