US bishop condemns the culture which so easily disposes of sacred human life

Bishop Strickland pointed out that for too long people have disregarded and abandoned the fundamental notion of the sanctity of life in the womb.

(LifeSiteNews) – Bishop Joseph Strickland from Tyler, Texas called out modern society’s lack of respect for unborn life as the root cause for so many other ills in the world. He made these comments in this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show.

Bishop Strickland pointed out that for too long people have disregarded and abandoned the fundamental notion “of the sanctity of life in the womb.” He said that it now seems that “it’s built into our DNA now that life isn’t sacred,” and can be easily disposed “if you have the power and the desire.” These remarks are a possible reference to the use of aborted fetal cells in scientific research, especially in the testing and production of COVID injections, which are currently being promoted globally in full force.

The bishop mentioned that since the respect for innocent pre-born life is so basic, universal, and should be a priority, “if we don’t care about the unborn, then we’re opening the door to not caring about anyone.”

Strickland also gave some rebuke of abortion-promoting politicians in all political parties, who do not put the sanctity of the unborn at the forefront of their political agenda. He stated, “there are many politicians, certainly in both parties, … that just ignore the sanctity of the life of the unborn. If we could just embrace that and then absolutely work on all the other ills.”

Lastly, Bishop Strickland asked the listeners to take away a few action items to get involved in the pro-life movement and save unborn life. Besides prayer, he called on Christians to “pay attention in your own community,” and find or come up with initiatives and groups to promote the sacredness of life and family.



To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, click here to visit LifeSite’s Catholic Rumble page.

