US bishop prays ‘every day’ for Biden’s conversion on abortion

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A U.S. Catholic bishop who is also a decorated Navy chaplain is publicly praying for President Joe Biden to convert from being pro-abortion to pro-life and to start adhering to Catholic teaching when it comes to respecting all human life, from womb to tomb.

“We're going to pray for him every day, every Sunday Mass in the prayer of the faithful,” said Bishop Joseph Coffey, auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, in an April 11 homily during a mobile Mass outside of a Planned Parenthood abortion center in Washington, D.C.

“We're going to pray for our President,” continued Bishop Coffey, “for conversion, that Joe Biden suddenly wakes up and says ‘I’ve been wrong,’ and he publicly renounces his pro-choice position.”

“We pray that that happens before he dies. That's the greatest gift we could give him. Not condemn him. Pray for him, because he needs a conversion of his heart,” the bishop added.

Before becoming a bishop, Coffey was arrested about a dozen times for his involvement in protesting abortion with Operation Rescue. As bishop for the military archdiocese, he serves Catholics on active duty in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

During his homily, Bishop Coffey noted the disconnect between a justice system that gives abortionist Kermit Gosnell a life sentence for murdering babies born alive after failed abortions while doing nothing to stop doctors murdering babies still living in their mothers’ wombs.

“But that same baby the day before — it's still in its mother's womb — can be legally killed. And the doctor makes a lot of money – andd it's the same baby! We all get it. Why don't others? Why don't they see what's so obvious? That's the inexplicable part,” he said.

Coffey said that if Biden converted and started followed the Church’s teachings on life, he “could do so much good for this cause for the babies.”

“He says he doesn't want to impose his values on others,” the bishop of Biden. “Every time he does an executive order, he's imposing his values on people. He's done it like 50 times since he was elected. And yet when it comes to the Hyde amendment and the Mexico City amendment, he doesn't see the disconnect. Why is that?”

The Bishop’s Mass outside the Planned Parenthood center happened on Divine Mercy Sunday, the day the Church especially calls on Jesus for mercy for sinners and the whole world.

Coffey said that God’s mercy is available to pro-abortion presidents and doctors alike.

“And we’ve got to pray for those doctors that work there (inside Planned Parenhood) because they know better. They know that it's a baby. Imagine next year, one of those doctors is sitting right there (with the believers), standing right there. Imagine how powerful that would be,” he said.

“And that can happen because it does: 40 Days For Life, Dr. Haywood (Robinson), Dr. (Bernard) Nathanson. We know examples of how it can and does happen,” he added.

“So, (today is) Divine Mercy Sunday. We're all sinners, every one of us — guilty as charged — but we believe that Jesus died for us, he rose from the dead, and his mercy endures forever for all of us, especially those who need it the most,” he concluded.