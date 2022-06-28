US bishop: Roe reversal a ‘step in the right direction’ toward protecting the ‘most innocent’

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland celebrates the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade and shares how we can learn from the courage of two martyr saints from 16th century England.

His Excellency says the United States has taken a “significant step” in recognizing the sanctity of all human life but adds that there’s still much work to be done.

“We’ve got a long way to go to begin to have a culture where every person is respected for who they are, created in the image and likeness of God,” he says. “But really, as we’ve said many times, the foundation is the most innocent, the weakest, the voiceless, the life of the unborn. And striking down the Roe v. Wade decision that’s almost 50 years old: it really is a step in the right direction.”

When the conversation switches gears to martyrdom, Bishop Strickland comments that St. Thomas More and St. John Fisher — two men killed in 1535 by Henry VIII for refusing to recognize him as head of the Church in England — can serve as our models for the courageous defense of the truth.

“The irony of these men, and certainly many women as well, who gave up their lives because life is so sacred. That sounds like a contradiction,” Bishop Strickland says. “But that’s what Jesus modeled for us. He laid down his life. And the martyrs are really echoes of that great gift of the life of the Son of God, who died on a Cross.”

