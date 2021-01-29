US bishop says he’s praying for Biden’s conversion on abortion

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

MADISON, Wisconsin, January 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Donald Hying of the diocese of Madison, Wisconsin, has said that he is praying for “a deep conversion” of pro-abortion President Joe Biden.

“Within eight days of taking office, President Biden has pledged to codify Roe v. Wade and has rescinded the Mexico City policy. We pray for a deep conversion within his heart to build a culture of life and respect the child in the womb,” Madison tweeted yesterday.

Despite his support for abortion in any circumstance, contradicting the Catholic Church’s total condemnation of abortion in all circumstances, Biden regularly touts his supposed Catholic faith and his friendship with Pope Francis.

Hying was one of 14 bishops who last week came out in public support of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) post-election statement warning about Biden’s pledge to pursue anti-life and anti-family policies that would advance “moral evils” in the areas of “abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender.”

On January 20, the day of Biden’s inauguration as president, Hying published a letter stating, “The Catholic Church will seek to work with the new administration on issues where we find convergence.”

“Regarding the difficult issues of divergence, such as abortion, contraception, religious freedom, and gender the Church will challenge our leaders to embrace the full vision of the human person, as revealed by God and inscribed in the human heart through the natural law,” Hying continued, before encouraging everyone to read the letter published by USCCB president Archbishop José Gomez.

In a November 7 congratulatory message to Biden, when the media called the election for him, the USCCB not only hailed Biden as president-elect but also referred to him as the second “Catholic” president after John F. Kennedy.

The message called for political leaders to show “national unity and to commit themselves to dialogue and compromise for the common good.” It was promptly republished by Vatican News.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò issued a response to the USCCB’s November 7 letter to Biden, in which he said that in calling Biden “the second Catholic President,” the bishops have confirmed their complicity in abandoning Church teaching.

“With these words of the USCCB the pactum sceleris [plot to commit a crime] between the deep state and the deep church is confirmed and sealed, the enslavement of the highest levels of the Catholic hierarchy to the New World Order, denying the teaching of Christ and the doctrine of the Church,” Viganò wrote.