US bishop says Trump should concede, as Nixon did with clear voter fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee, November 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Richard Stika of the Diocese of Knoxville recently denied voter fraud and called for President Donald Trump to concede the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Days later, the bishop commended Richard Nixon for conceding the 1960 presidential election despite what Stika considers the decisive influence of “deceased” voters in that election.

Stika’s implication that Trump should concede regardless of the credibility of voter fraud allegations is just the latest in a series of apparent shifts in stance regarding Democrat Joe Biden and the presidential election.

On Nov. 12, Stika tweeted, “So technically we don’t have a President-elect until the states certify the vote and the Electoral College votes. Until now, it’s the national media who have proclaimed the winner. Just saying....”

However, the same day, Stika referred to Biden as a “head of state” in addressing a story about Biden meeting with Pope Francis:

On Nov. 15, Stika praised Richard Nixon for his “patriotic” “love of country” for not contesting his official loss in the 1960 presidential election, despite the fact that “history now tells us” dead voters swung the election in Kennedy’s favor.

Stika tweeted:

In 1960, Richard Nixon lost to John Kennedy by a little more than 100,000 votes. History tells us now the many deceased in the Chicago area and others determined the election. Nixon could have contested the election and perhaps even won but knew the great damage that would be done by this act of contesting the election. He eventually was elected president twice but unfortunately he lied about the cover up. Nixon accomplished many great things but they are hidden by the legacy of watergate. Love of country and not self is patriotic.

Some weeks ago, Stika called Biden to account for supporting “the ultimate child abuse,” abortion: “At your judgement before God, how will you explain changing your position about abortion and how will you explain promoting no limits and allowing all protections removed protecting the most innocent? Will you tell God you supported the ultimate child abuse because of the American Constitution?”

Another vocal opponent of Biden’s pro-abortion stance, Bishop Thomas Tobin of Rhode Island, who riled up liberal Catholics in August for implying that Biden isn’t Catholic, also declared that Trump should concede to Biden.

Yesterday, over a week after he congratulated Biden as the “president elect,” Tobin tweeted, “On Sunday, Tiger Woods, winner of the last Masters golf tournament, peacefully and graciously handed on the fabled green jacket to this year’s winner, Dustin Johnson. President Trump is an avid golfer. Maybe he should consider that example.”

The Lepanto Institute responded: “So, one man who cheats his way to defeat another man should be congratulated by the victim?”

